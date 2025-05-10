Who Is Curving Cardi B As Album Is (Supposedly) Set To Drop?

Rumors say Cardi’s second album is being held up by unresponsive artists dodging feature requests!

I was browsing the internet last week and heard some rumblings from Cardi B about issues with her second album.

Can you believe it’s been all this time and she’s only released one full album? That’s wild to me. And by the way—she’s richer than all of us put together. Off one album. Granted, she’s been able to tour and build wealth in ways most artists can’t imagine, but part of me still wants her to work a little harder for it. (I’m kidding. Kind of.)

Anyway, Cardi’s been venting online about some trouble locking in features for this second project. Apparently, everyone’s out here grinding and focused on their own stuff, and they’re not taking time to stop and record with her.

That’s kind of shocking! Who wouldn’t want to work with Cardi B? I’d jump at the opportunity—not that anyone wants to hear me on a track. Still, I need to find the video of her complaining so we can try to figure out who’s ghosting her. And once we do, we’re calling them out! Let’s make sure they do right by good old Cardi.

Honestly, I wish she would just drop the album already. The drama and social media distractions always seem to overshadow the music—and yes, it is art, even if some people don’t treat it that way. I’d love to see if she still has it in her to make another strong album. Watching her grow and evolve musically would be amazing.

But I don’t know… it seems like she got another BBL, and that’s all people are talking about. They should really be talking more about the music.

By the way, here is what AI said.

Cardi B’s second studio album is still slated for release in 2025, but the exact date has not been announced. While initially expected in 2023 and 2024, the album was pushed back due to Cardi B’s feeling it was “missing a couple of things” and needing more planning. She has also mentioned that she is waiting on some guest features before releasing the album.





