50 Cent Addresses The Rumors & It’s Scary

50 Cent reignites beef with T.I. after warning that a potential unflattering documentary could be his ultimate revenge, not raps.

50 Cent is stirring the pot again and I am nervous.

We thought there was a peace treaty between him and T.I. But that reality seems nowhere in sight. Just when things appeared to cool down, the Queens mogul woke the internet up with another jab aimed squarely at Tip and his family.

Early this morning, 50 Cent hopped online and posted a new message while T.I. is currently in New York City making media rounds to promote his latest music. The Atlanta rapper has momentum right now thanks to his new hit single “Let Em Know” and the buzz around a looming album. Apparently, that movement did not go unnoticed by the G-Unit boss.

Instead of letting the promo run uninterrupted, 50 decided to toss a grenade into the conversation.

He wrote, “Remember how quiet I got before the Diddy doc, Dame thought I wasn’t coming. I hope this doesn’t mess up your promo tour they’re gonna ask about your 20 sexual assault cases. You might want to talk to a crisis PR person.” Wait what?

If that sounds familiar, it is because the Power producer has allegedly mentioned this stuff throughout the years. A few short days ago there was already chatter, but since it came from Tasha K, I felt it could be false. it still may be false, but we do not know now.

Here is the complicated part. Those claims never resulted in criminal charges, just accusations. And in all instances I recall Tip and Tiny pushed back successfully in court or through legal channels. What exactly would the documentary even be about? That has not stopped fans from going bonkers today. They seem legit excited to bear witness to this.

50 Cent understands the economy of attention. We cannot stop writing about him! He has built an entire second act in Hollywood around controversial storytelling, whether it involves television series, documentaries, or social media spectacle. All eyes on 50.

It has become exhausting. Beef has always been part of the culture, but the energy feels different. I want to go back to rap, a simpler time. And frankly, the world already has enough real conflict going on. We have a World War III going on in the world now and that’s actually quite scary for most of us. I think the better way to move is with a little more decorum, love, grace, and also understanding. Hopefully, we get past this quickly.

For now, T.I. appears focused on promoting his music and upcoming album. Whether he responds directly to 50 Cent’s latest jab remains to be seen. But if history tells us anything, Curtis Jackson rarely throws a punch online without expecting a response.

More music! More entertainment and less fighting among Black folks!