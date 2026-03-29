Charleston White Threatens Young Thug With Arrest

Charleston White claims Young Thug threatened his life at a Miami event, but so far only one side of the story has surfaced.

Young Thug is back in the headlines thanks to self-proclaimed snitch Charleston White.

White accused the Atlanta rapper of making a deadly threat during a tense moment at Druski’s “Coulda Been Love” reunion in Miami,.

Thug has tried to maintain freedom and peach since walking free in the YSL RICO case.

According to Charleston White himself, things nearly went left in a very public way.

The outspoken commentator jumped on Instagram immediately after the alleged encounter, saying Thug and crew approached him in a threatening manner at the event.

Charleston alleged Young Thug’s dude told him, “You’re going to lose your life right here,” a quote he says crossed the line from verbal sparring into what he calls “terroristic threats.”

He also claims the confrontation happened on Federal Aviation Administration property in Miami, which makes it a bigger “thing” if authorities get involved.

Charleston did not stop there.

In another video, he suggested Thug should be thinking twice because of his probation status and claimed someone in the rapper’s camp was armed. Those claims remain unverified.

Through it all, White says he plans to press charges and pursue a restraining order while contacting federal authorities. He is in fear, he maintains.

Young Thug has not publicly responded to the accusations as of this writing. Thug’s October 31, 2024 release following a no contest plea that closed a long and exhausting legal chapter in his life. We do not think he wants that again.