DeRay Davis & The Legendary Traxster Team Up For Emotional  “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It”

DeRay Davis and The Legendary Traxster is the duo we did not know we needed.

DeRay Davis is stepping out of the comedy club and into the recording booth with a confidence that suggests this might not be a side hustle after all.

Truthfully, this should not be a surprise. DeRay has always had credible ties to Hip-Hop culture, including early associations with Kanye West during Chicago’s creative explosion in the early 2000s. His latest musical move pairs him with Chicago production cornerstone The Legendary Traxster, a name that carries real weight for anybody familiar with the city’s rap history. Traxster is not known for handing out collaborations just because somebody is famous.

The new track, “I Don’t Wanna Talk About It,” itself leans into emotion rather than rap bragging. There is a maturity in the delivery that shows DeRay is not treating this like a vanity project. Instead he sounds like somebody who understands storytelling and timing, two things that comedians and rappers actually share.

DeRay is not abandoning comedy. He is still actively touring and building his brand as one of the most respected comedians in the business.