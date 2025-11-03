How to Watch Hulu in Europe: The Guide to Unblocking the Hulu Anywhere

You know what’s annoying about streaming? When you finally hear about a show everyone’s obsessed with, open Hulu, and see “Content unavailable in your region.”

You know what’s most frustrating about the streaming era? When you hear about a show everyone’s talking about, go to the platform, and see: “Content unavailable in your region.” It’s especially disappointing when it comes to Hulu. While Americans enjoy fresh episodes of The Bear or Dopesick, Europeans can only dream of accessing this content.

But let’s not forget: even during Prohibition, people found ways to get their spirits. So we’re not in a dead end here either. Geographic restrictions are just digital barriers, and modern technology allows us to bypass them. VPN, gift cards, and a few simple tricks open up Hulu anywhere in the world. And you don’t need to be an IT genius to enjoy your favorite shows.

In this guide, I’ll explain how to do this step by step — from registration to your first click on play, and I’ll even share life hacks for painless payment and high-quality viewing.

Why Hulu Is Unavailable in Europe

Let’s figure out why such a popular platform as Hulu simply ignores an entire continent. It’s not that the company doesn’t like you — it’s about licensing agreements for content. Each series or movie has separate rights for different regions. “The Handmaid’s Tale” may belong to Hulu in the US, but the broadcast rights in the UK are already sold to Channel 4. In Germany, the same series may be streamed by a completely different platform.

These agreements cost millions of dollars, and studios try to maximize profits by selling rights separately for each market. So Hulu technically can’t just launch the service in France or Spain, even if they really wanted to. They would have to re-sign thousands of contracts, which means years of negotiations and astronomical sums.

How Hulu Determines Your Location

The platform isn’t spying on you via satellite (though sometimes it seems that way). It simply looks at your IP address. This is a unique number assigned to your internet connection by your provider. This address easily determines the country, city, and even specific area. When you access Hulu from Poland, Italy, or any other European country, the site instantly sees you’re not in the US and blocks access.

The geo-blocking system works automatically. Even if you have a valid American payment card and are ready to pay full price for a subscription, the site still won’t let you in. If your IP address is European, the content is unavailable to you. Harsh, but true.

VPN: Your Key to American Content

If you’re asking yourself, ‘Can I get Hulu in Spain?’ — the answer is simple: yes, with the right VPN, it’s completely possible!

VPN (Virtual Private Network) works like a digital tunnel. Your traffic goes through a server in the US, and Hulu sees an American IP address instead of your real one from Barcelona or Warsaw. To the platform, you look like a regular user from California or New York.

But there’s a catch. Hulu knows about VPN existence and actively blocks known servers. If you try to connect through a cheap or popular free VPN, you’ll most likely see an error message. The platform maintains lists of IP addresses belonging to VPN providers and constantly updates them.

That’s why it’s important to choose a VPN that regularly updates its servers and has many IP addresses in reserve. When Hulu blocks one address, a good VPN instantly switches you to another. It’s a constant game of cat and mouse, but quality services usually win.

Connection Speed Matters

Imagine: you finally got access to Hulu, launched a new season of “Only Murders in the Building” (just kidding, promised variety!), and the picture keeps buffering. This is a classic slow VPN problem. Your traffic takes an extra detour through a US server, which automatically slows down the connection.

Free VPNs are especially guilty of low speed. They limit bandwidth to save on servers. Result: instead of enjoying the show, you waste your nerves on buffering. For HD streaming, you need a minimum speed of 5 Mbps, for 4K — a full 25 Mbps. If your VPN can’t provide such performance, get ready for pixelation and freezes.

Paid VPNs usually don’t limit speed and have more powerful servers. Some even offer specially optimized connections for streaming platforms. Yes, you’ll have to pay $5-10 per month, but the quality will be incomparably higher.

Step-by-Step Instructions for Accessing Hulu

Step 1: Choose a Reliable VPN

The first and most important step is choosing a VPN that definitely works with Hulu. You need it to bypass geoblocks and “show” the platform that you’re in the US. Download the app to your device — computer, smartphone, tablet, or even Smart TV. Installation on Mac or Windows takes just a few minutes, on phones — even faster. The main thing is to make sure the VPN supports streaming video without lags, especially if you’re planning 4K.

If, for example, you’re in Poland, check out the service like usa-ip — it’s specially optimized for this region. And actually, it’s suitable for other European countries too, because the principle of connecting to Hulu is almost the same everywhere.

Step 2: Connect to an American Server

Open the VPN and select a server in the US. Some services even mark which specific servers work with Hulu — use this information. After connecting, your IP address changes to an American one, and Hulu thinks you’re on another continent. For Smart TV or set-top boxes, you usually need to connect through a router or a separate app on the TV itself.

Step 3: Create a Hulu Account

Now you can go to hulu.com and register. Here comes a small complication — payment must be made through an American payment card. For Europeans, there are several solutions:

Virtual cards that support payment in the US

PayPal linked to an American card

Hulu gift cards that can be purchased online and entered as a code during registration

On a mobile device or tablet, the process is the same, just use the Hulu app downloaded from the App Store or Google Play (if it doesn’t show up, change the store region through VPN).

Step 4: Set Up Devices for Comfortable Viewing

Mac/Windows : open Hulu through a browser or app. Make sure VPN is enabled before each launch.

: open Hulu through a browser or app. Make sure VPN is enabled before each launch. Smart TV/console : it’s most convenient to connect VPN on the router or use special apps if the TV supports them.

: it’s most convenient to connect VPN on the router or use special apps if the TV supports them. Phone/tablet: use the official Hulu app from the App Store or Google Play by changing the store region or through VPN.

Step 5: Enjoy the Content

Everything’s ready! Now you can watch Fleishman Is in Trouble, Reservation Dogs, or classic hits like Atlanta. The main thing is to always connect the VPN before going to Hulu, otherwise the service will show the block again.

Why It’s Worth Spending Time on Setup

Hulu’s library is impressive. Over 80,000 TV show episodes and 2,500+ movies. This isn’t just a streaming service, it’s an entire universe of content. Want to watch “The Act” about true crime? Done. Looking for something light like “What We Do in the Shadows”? No problem. And there are Hulu Originals, series and movies that come out exclusively on the platform.

It’s worth separately mentioning the ability to watch live TV. For an additional fee, you can get access to over 85 American TV channels in real time. ESPN for sports, CNN for news, FX for series. This is especially interesting for those who want to experience the atmosphere of American television without leaving home in Portugal or the Czech Republic.

Hulu vs Other Platforms in Europe

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are available worldwide, but their catalogs differ significantly by region. American Netflix has 40% more content than European. With Hulu, the situation is even harsher — it doesn’t exist outside the US at all (well, and partially Japan, but that’s a separate story).

Disney+ is also available in Europe, but interestingly, some Disney content goes through Hulu in the US due to complex licensing agreements signed even before Disney+ launched. So even having Disney+ in Germany or Austria, you won’t see some series that are exclusive to Hulu.

Is It Worth It or Not

If you love quality series and are ready to spend 15 minutes on setup, it’s definitely worth it. A Hulu subscription costs from $7.99 per month with ads or $17.99 without. Plus the cost of VPN, approximately $5-10 per month. In total, it comes out to $13-28 monthly. Is that a lot? Depends on how much you watch.

If you turn on at least 2-3 series per month, it’ll already pay off. “The Bear” alone is worth the subscription, seriously. Or “Normal People” if you love British dramas with American production quality. There’s also “Ramy,” an incredibly funny comedy about a Muslim family in New Jersey that you won’t find anywhere in Europe legally.

Technical Nuances

On which devices does Hulu work with VPN? Practically all of them. Windows and Mac computers, certainly. iOS and Android smartphones are also supported. It’s more complicated with smart TVs and streaming devices like Roku or Amazon Fire Stick. There you’ll have to either install VPN directly on the router or use Smart DNS.

Smart DNS is an alternative to VPN that doesn’t encrypt traffic but simply changes DNS servers. Speed is higher, but security is less. Suitable if you only need access to Hulu without additional data protection. Many VPN providers offer Smart DNS bundled with the main subscription.

Final Thoughts: Why It’s Worth a Try

Yes, Hulu is officially unavailable in Europe. Yes, it takes a few extra steps to get it running. But if you’re a true fan of TV shows and want to watch what the entire English-speaking internet is buzzing about, there’s really no other way. Netflix and HBO Max are great, of course, but Hulu has unique content you simply can’t find anywhere else.

VPNs are no longer just tools for paranoid techies or hackers. Today, they’re a normal part of digital life — especially for people who travel a lot or just want access to global content. Set it up once, and from there everything works seamlessly.

If you live in Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, or any other European country and are still hesitating, the answer is simple: give it a try. Most VPNs offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can test everything risk-free, see that it works, and decide: like it — keep it; don’t — get your money back. All for access to thousands of hours of your favorite shows and series that once felt out of reach.