Jake Paul Rumors Heat Up With Logan Paul & Terence Crawford

The aftermath of Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua is nowhere near finished. If anything, it feels like the opening chapter rather than the closing bell. Reports continue to circulate that Jake Paul could be sidelined for close to a full year before his jawbone is truly strong enough to handle another trip back into the ring. That timeline alone changes everything about his short-term boxing future.

But while Jake heals, another storyline is quietly heating up.

There’s growing chatter, and let’s be clear, this is chatter not confirmed reporting, that Logan Paul may have briefly entertained the idea of stepping in to avenge his brother against Anthony Joshua. No credible sources. No official murmurs. Just observation, speculation, and a whole lot of bravado. Logan genuinely seemed convinced his brother had a chance against a hulking former heavyweight champion. He heckled Joshua from ringside, tried to snatch his chain and sized him up during the walk-in like he was mentally inserting himself into the narrative.

Now do I believe Logan Paul actually wants that smoke after watching Joshua dismantle Jake? Absolutely not. The Pauls are daring but they are not delusional. Logan is smaller, fully entrenched in WWE and has far too much brand equity tied to that lane to risk a devastating loss in a boxing ring. Still, part of me wouldn’t mind seeing it. Two broken jaws in one family would certainly make for unforgettable holiday dinners. And hey, dad might as well step in too if we’re handing out lessons.

But that’s only half the rumor mill.

Another name being floated is Terence Crawford. Crawford, freshly retired and riding the momentum of the biggest victory of his career against Saul Canelo Alvarez, is reportedly eyeing Jake Paul as a possible opponent. Again, rumors. Crawford is smaller, but anyone who knows boxing understands he is a nightmare matchup. Easy money.

The money is the real hook. Crawford is said to be chasing a $100 million payday and I think that could bring him out of hibernation. Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua reportedly cleared around $90 million before taxes did what taxes always do. Ninety million is close enough to make anyone listen.

Still, this fight feels like a terrible long-term move for Jake.

He stands to lose far more than he gains. Crawford, on the other hand, could see it as a low-risk payday that keeps his record spotless while inching closer to the undefeated record of Floyd Mayweather. Crawford doesn’t fight often enough to realistically touch Floyd’s record, but the idea alone is tempting.

Don’t put too much into this… boxing circus still has a lot of clowns.