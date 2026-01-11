Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Gain Citizenship In West Africa

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors embraced a ceremonial homecoming in New Guinea, who welcomed the couple as citizens.

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors gained Guinean citizenship in Conakry to reconnect with ancestral roots.

The private ceremony unfolded Friday at Gbassi Kolo a cultural and tourist center where officials welcomed the married actors with music dance and symbolism tied to lineage and return. The moment placed two Hollywood figures inside a broader movement across Africa inviting members of the diaspora to reclaim heritage and build lasting ties.

Good best known for Think Like a Man called the experience deeply personal and said it marked her first visit to Guinea. Jonathan Majors, the star of the acclaimed movie Magazine Dreams, was also present to receive passports presented on behalf of Mamadi Doumbouya by Djiba Diakité the minister and chief of staff of the presidency.

Majors, who also has starred in Creed and Ant-Man, said the citizenship represented more than a document. It was a chance to align identity with purpose. Becoming citizens would allow the couple to “bridg[e] the gap” and connect their work as entertainers with their place in the African diaspora. “We just want to say thank you so much,” Good added during the event.

Guests watched traditional performances including djembe drumming that has long drawn visitors to Guinea to study rhythm and movement. The ceremony echoed similar initiatives in the region aimed at encouraging cultural exchange tourism and investment from people of African descent.

The couple arrived at Gbessia International Airport in the early hours of Friday to a warm reception from officials and musicians. Their itinerary includes a visit to Boké a coastal region tied to the history of the slave trade. Asked about the future they told the BBC by email “We could absolutely see ourselves having a home here and spending meaningful time in Guinea. This is not a fleeting connection it’s something we see as long term and evolving.”

Good, 44, and Majors, 36, began dating in May 2023 and married last year.

Whether the actors plan to invest or relocate remains unclear. What is certain is that their passports signal a public commitment to heritage.

