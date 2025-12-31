AllHipHop’s Top 10 Films of 2025!

With cinema coming at audiences from every direction in 2025, the movies that endured were the ones that refused to be forgotten.

2025 was another strong year for cinema, although that is debatable from film snob. What is not debatable is the year showcased many standout films released both theatrically and via streaming. After recently rewatching many faves and binge watching some others, we have locked in our Top 10. This was not an easy list to formulate.

2025 felt like a year of cinematic overload in the best and most exhausting way possible. Theaters bounced back with ambitious big-screen experiences while streaming platforms flooded the landscape with prestige dramas, genre experiments, and buzzy releases that demanded attention almost weekly. With so many films arriving across multiple platforms and often disappearing just as quickly as they appeared, keeping up became a challenge in itself. Between packed theatrical calendars, surprise streaming drops, and late-year awards contenders, the sheer volume of choices made curating a personal list feel less about consensus and more about connection. In a year where something compelling was always one click or one ticket away, the films that truly stood out were the ones that lingered long after the credits rolled.

For transparency, we did not watch every film released in 2025, including some that earned major critical acclaim. However, based on what we have seen, the films below are the ones that resonated taking into consideration that many were just entertaining and enjoyable. – Chuck Creekmur, Chris Brown and Team AllHipHop

1. Sinners

With 2025’s Sinners, Ryan Coogler delivered a gripping and visually stunning feature set in Southern Mississippi during the Jim Crow era. The film follows twin brothers Stack and Smoke, both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan, who return home after a stint in Chicago. Their search for new opportunities awakens buried trauma along with an ancient evil no one could have anticipated. This phenomenal film features masterful direction, gorgeous cinematography, a haunting blues score, and brilliant performances across the board. One of the most beautifully shot films of the year, Sinners blends folklore, religion, allegory, symbolism, music, vampire-driven horror, thrills and action to earn the top spot as my favorite film of 2025.

2. Magazine Dreams

Magazine Dreams is a raw, unsettling character study anchored by a fearless, powerful performance from Jonathan Majors (watch our interview with Majors here). The film follows an aspiring bodybuilder whose obsessive pursuit of physical perfection slowly reveals deep emotional fractures and simmering rage beneath the surface. Director Elijah Bynum presents an unflinching look at loneliness, masculinity, and the psychological toll of chasing an unattainable ideal. Majors is both mesmerizing and disturbing, fully committing to a role that demands equal parts vulnerability and intensity. Stark visuals, deliberate pacing, and an oppressive atmosphere make this a difficult but deeply affecting watch. Magazine Dreams isn’t designed for comfort or easy catharsis, but its emotional honesty and powerhouse lead performance make it one of the most haunting films of the year.

3. One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film delivers excellent storytelling, brilliant acting, timely themes, solid action, and nuanced humor, making it one of my favorite releases of 2025. Leonardo DiCaprio shines as a weathered, paranoid former revolutionary searching for his daughter. While the entire cast is strong, Sean Penn steals the show as the film’s chilling antagonist. Kudos to Chase Infiniti, the daughter, shined bright like a diamond and is arguable the freshman of the year. Gorgeously shot, One Battle After Another, is thematically layered and supported by an impressive score, One Battle After Another is an entertaining and politically charged thrill ride that will keep viewers wondering what just happened.

4. F1: The Movie

Joseph Kosinski’s racing drama delivers high-octane thrills, exciting visuals, emotional storytelling, and fantastic sound design. Brad Pitt stars as a veteran driver mentoring a rising talent played by Damson Idris. While the premise isn’t entirely new, the execution is stellar. Featuring adrenaline-pumping race sequences, strong performances and an electrifying Hans Zimmer score, F1: The Movie checked every box. It’s easily my favorite car-racing film to date.

5. Weapons

Zach Cregger’s Weapons is an incredible slow-burn horror film centered on seventeen children who mysteriously vanish from their homes at 2:17 a.m. in a small town. Told through multiple perspectives, the story gradually reveals its hidden hand before exploding into a shocking and twisted finale. With standout performances across the cast, sharp cinematography, confident direction, and an excellent balance of humor and dread, Weapons completely amazed. It’s one of the most creative, original and entertaining horror films in recent memory.

6. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

With Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, writer/director Rian Johnson pushes the franchise into darker and more ambitious territory with this moody, ominous and spiritually charged thriller. Set within an isolated religious enclave, the story follows a young priest at the center of a murder mystery, assisted by detective Benoit Blanc. Rooted in secrets, influence and moral ambiguity, the film delivers a rich gothic atmosphere and a compelling whodunit. Strong performances from Josh O’Connor, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close round out this impressive entry.

7. Frankenstein

Guillermo del Toro finally delivers his long-anticipated passion project, and it was absolutely worth the wait. Frankenstein is a stylish and haunting reimagining of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. Oscar Isaac is compelling as Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi is tragically captivating as the Creature. Stunning cinematography amplifies del Toro’s gothic vision, creating a powerful visual exploration of grief, obsession, love, and creation. Despite being a Netflix production, this is one of the most gorgeous films released all year.

8. The Long Walk

This adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian novel is a bleak and gripping tale of survival and humanity. Centered on a deadly walking competition overseen by a fascist regime, the film blends brutal realism with emotional depth. Anchored by strong performances from Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Mark Hamill, and others, The Long Walk is haunting, tense, and unforgettable. It stands as one of the best Stephen King adaptations I’ve ever seen.

9. Marty Supreme

With his second solo-directed film, Josh Safdie delivers one of the most unconventional and electric movies of 2025 with Marty Supreme. A high-stakes character study set within the competitive world of table tennis, the film features kinetic direction, relentless pacing, and a rhythm reminiscent of Uncut Gems. Timothée Chalamet anchors the film with a commanding performance as ambition, ego, and selfishness collide in this frenetic late-year standout.

10. Warfare

A24’s Warfare, co-directed by Alex Garland and Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza, is an unflinching portrayal of modern combat. Released in April, it’s a harrowing film that stayed with me all year. Following a small military unit on a dangerous mission in Iraq, the film immerses viewers in fear, tension, paranoia, and courage. With claustrophobic direction and pristine sound design, Warfare stands as a powerful and unforgettable cinematic experience that didn’t feel like propaganda.

Honorable Mention (Additional Films We Really Enjoyed):

Life of Chuck, The Alto Knights, Ballerina, Black Bag, Bring Her Back, Drop, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Predator: Badlands, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, The Naked Gun, Predator: Killer of Killers, Sisu: The Road to Revenge, The Smashing Machine, Thunderbolts, Fantastic Four: First Steps, 40 Acres and Together.

What movies did you enjoy? Leave them in the comments!