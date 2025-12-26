Snoop Dogg Back In MAGA Mess, Fans Take Conspiracy Too Far

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A red outfit on Christmas turns into a case study on symbolism with Snoop Dogg, MAGA and gang culture at the center of it all.

When Snoop Dogg stepped onto the field on Christmas Day, the moment was always going to be wild. It’s the NFL. It’s a holiday. And it’s Snoop, who has built a second act out of popping up everywhere from kids’ TV to prime-time sports. A regal red fit on Dec. 25 is not where I am thinking I’ll get a conspiracy. And yet…here we are.

The controversy, though, says more about the climate than the red clothes. Because earlier this year Snoop performed at a high-profile political-adjacent event, and now critics were already primed to read him for filth. Add the color red and suddenly people are re-connecting him to Donald Trump and MAGA culture.

On this one, I feel the need to speak up. Color symbolism is weak here. This is the holiday season…red is practically mandatory. If Snoop had come out in green, red and white, white they have had something to say? Probably not. Context matters, even though I feel I get what they are trying to do here. I just don’t think it is what they think it is.

Snoop is facing criticism over his Christmas performance as people claim his outfit symbolizes MAGA red. pic.twitter.com/kESkTqi876 — TaraBull (@TaraBull) December 26, 2025

Snoop is a lot of things…provocateur, a corporate pitchman, a cultural translator that has evolved publicly over decades. I don’t think ideological purity fits him. Growth and contradiction are a part of the terrain.

Social media rewards the fastest, most extreme take. Get mad or even get it wrong and you get looped up in the algorithm. Now, a Christmas outfit is a coded message…

If Snoop wants to make a political endorsement, he knows how to do that. Some say he did, but I don’t think so. I think he is treading lightly like most people and stacking his money.

Happy Kwanza!