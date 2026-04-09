T.I. Celebrates First Gold Record Of 2026 With “Let ’Em Know”

T.I. strikes gold with “Let ‘Em Know,” a first for any artist this year.

T.I. and Pharrell Williams struck RIAA Gold, a first for an artist of any genre in 2026.

Success arrived as the Atlanta rapper claimed chart dominance with “Let ’Em Know” ahead of his reported final album Kill the King.

“Let ’Em Know” officially became the first song released in 2026 to earn Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

“Humbled and want to express my gratitude to my family, my team, all the radio stations and DSP’s supporting the record and most importantly all of the fans,” he said on Instagram.

The track, released January 18, reached the certification mark on April 6 after building steady momentum through radio rotation, streaming and other audience engagement. The achievement signals a major commercial moment.

“It’s a blessing. I just think when you put positive energy out, positive energy returns,” Tip told AllHipHop about the song’s early success.

“Let ’Em Know” also reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart, marking T.I.’s first time topping that particular chart in more than a decade. The accomplishment places the Grand Hustle founder back in elite company while reinforcing his staying power in a rapidly changing Hip-Hop landscape.

The Pharrell Williams brings his polished production and reinforces their unique musical chemistry.

A Gold certification reflects at least 500,000 units sold or their streaming equivalent in the United States, according to RIAA standards.

Across his career, T.I. has earned multiple platinum plaques, Grammy Awards and chart topping singles that helped cement his place among Hip-Hop’s greats.

Anticipation builds around Kill the King. Watch our interview with Tip, where he discusses his songs with Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre and others.