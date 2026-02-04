West Coast Heat Meets Italian Roots in 310babii and Everytable’s Fire Shrimp Pasta

A culinary collaboration rooted in identity and neighborhood culture. 310babii and Everytable’s Fire Shrimp Pasta blends Italian technique with West Coast heat, turning comfort food into a statement of local pride and food justice.

Photo Credited to: Ryan Tanaka

The alliance between 310babii and Everytable is a collaboration built from scratch, thought through from the pan up, as the artist himself insists, and executed with real culinary intention. There is exchange and active participation, trial and error, and a conscious decision about which flavors represent home.

From a clear idea, translating a cultural identity into a dish you can eat any day of the week, without costumes or gimmicks.

The starting point is compelling, taking a classic Italian structure—spaghetti marinara with shrimp and submitting it to the logic of the neighborhood. The result doesn’t aim for gratuitous sophistication but for balance. The roasted garlic doesn’t dominate; it rounds everything out. The blend of Italian hot peppers and roasted garlic purée creates a progressive intensity, the kind that hits the palate first and lingers in memory.

The presence of Timothy Reardon, Everytable’s Vice President of Culinary and a Michelin-trained chef, is felt in the dish’s technical restraint. Everything is where it should be. The shrimp stays juicy, the sauce keeps its precise acidity, and the pasta doesn’t get lost under the weight of the concept. But the most interesting moment comes at the end with a topping of rustic basil breadcrumbs. That crunch, insisted upon by 310babii, works more as a cultural gesture than a purely gastronomic one. It’s a direct reference to 310babii’s West Coast comfort food.

In that sense, the Fire Shrimp Pasta speaks more to Inglewood than to Italy. The dish doesn’t try to be universal or neutral. It has character, it has origin, and it carries a sense of local pride that feels authentic. It’s no coincidence that the artist himself talks about seeing it “on the shelf in his own neighborhood.” This isn’t an aspirational product; it’s a dish meant to circulate, to be available, to be part of everyday life.

Here, Everytable reinforces its narrative of food justice without falling into empty rhetoric. The idea of offering fresh, scratch-cooked food adapted to each community becomes tangible when the menu reflects the people who live there. This collaboration doesn’t just add visibility; it adds coherence.