HeadKrack Explains New Project & New Song

Headkrack’s new album MiKroDose+ is a transformative Hip-Hop experience but the new song is getting everybody’s attention.

Headkrack’s “MiKroDose+” Takes Hip-Hop on a Spiritual Trip Through Pain, Healing, and Imagination

Veteran Bronx MC and media personality Headkrack’s latest project, MiKroDose+ is a deeply personal, spiritually charged musical journey that bridges Hip-Hop, R&B and the human condition.

The album, inspired by Ayahuasca–fueled introspection and emotional healing, explores the raw dualities of life: hate vs. love, anger vs. joy, pain vs. pleasure. Headkrack describes it as “a voyage toward inner parity — finding balance through confronting trauma and embracing growth.”

Clocking in under an hour, MiKroDose+ is compact but layered, weaving thoughtful interludes, dynamic production, and powerful features into a narrative about self-awareness and the pursuit of peace. The project channels both spiritual elevation and street-level introspection, embodying Headkrack’s signature mix of wit, vulnerability, and wordplay.

One standout track, “Pure Imagination,” captures the heart of the album’s message. “It’s about transformation through creativity,” Headkrack explains. “Every idea, every fear, and every absurd dream feeds the evolution of the artist. Imagination isn’t an escape from reality — it’s the power to shape it.”

A longtime voice in Hip-Hop culture, Headkrack has been spitting bars since 1987 and has released several solo projects including One Man Army (2006), The Second Renaissance (2003), and Aktion Park (2021). Beyond music, he’s known for his work as a host on “The Morning Hustle” (since its 2020 syndication) and as a familiar face from “Dish Nation”and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

With MiKroDose+, Headkrack fuses his media charisma and lyrical mastery into something far more personal — a sonic medicine for the soul.