Moone Walker Talks “Lizzo,” Strategy & Why Artists Must Beat The Algorithm

Moone Walker reveals how losing his job, studying algorithms and refusing to quit helped turn “LIZZO” into a gold record.

In today’s music industry, going viral is often mistaken for luck. But artists who actually sustain momentum usually reveal something different: strategy, patience and relentless belief. Florida artist Moone Walker represents that new class of independent musicians who understand that success is rarely accidental. It is engineered.

Miami and the greater South Florida region have long produced artists with strong independent mentalities, from Trick Daddy and Rick Ross to newer DIY success stories. That same resilience shows up in Moone Walker’s story. His breakout single “Moone Walker reveals how losing his job, studying algorithms and refusing to quit helped turn “LIZZO” into a gold record.,” a body-positivity anthem celebrating curvy women, did not explode overnight. It simmered for nearly two years before catching fire on TikTok and turning into a certified gold record.

What makes his story compelling is not just the viral success but the blueprint behind it. Walker studied algorithms, pushed his music directly to listeners and even lost his construction job while grinding to promote the record. Now, with new music like “Manifest” and ambitions beyond music into film and documentaries, he represents a growing wave of artists who see independence not as a limitation but as leverage.

In this conversation with SlopsShotYa, Moone Walker breaks why he believes artists must sometimes bypass the algorithm entirely to reach fans.

AllHipHop: First, introduce yourself to the people.

Moone Walker: What’s good? It’s your boy Mo Walker aka your lady favorite artist straight out of Dade County, Florida.

AllHipHop: Your single “LIZZO” has been going crazy on TikTok. How did that record come together?

Moone Walker: The idea came about from when Lizzo went to the Lakers game. I didn’t really care for the backlash she got. So I wanted to make a song to let plus-sized curvy women know there are men out here that appreciate them and to let the world know everybody doesn’t feel the same as those negative comments.

AllHipHop: So you would call yourself a B## lover?

Moone Walker: I wouldn’t call myself a B## lover. I would call myself a lover of women. Appreciation of women.

AllHipHop: The song dropped before it went viral. How did that momentum finally happen?

Moone Walker: Hard work pays off. I studied the algorithm and social media. I said, “Okay, I’m going to force this song on y’all.”

At the time I was working construction. Every day on my break, before work and after work, I was posting the song and sending it to thousands of people. I ended up getting fired. COVID hit. Things slowed down. Then boom, the song went viral just from me continuing to post and make content. The world grabbed it and helped it grow.

AllHipHop: What made you believe this was the song to really push?

Moone Walker: You got kids? We love all our kids equally, right? But one of your kids you might look at and say, “That one right there is going to retire me.”

It was that type of feeling.

I was used to putting music out and if it didn’t work I would just move on. I realized I wasn’t letting the music mature. I wasn’t giving people time to really hear it. So I told myself stop looking for instant gratification and really push a song.

AllHipHop: Were you worried about being put in a box because the song focuses on body positivity?

Moone Walker: Of course there’s always that fear of being typecast. But that could happen with any artist. When you know you have dope music to follow up with, you just get your foot in the door so you can get the rest of your leg in the building and eventually buy the building.

AllHipHop: So what’s the pivot after a viral record?

Moone Walker: Continue to be dope. Continue letting people know the sound is bigger than what you already heard. I have another song called “Manifest” with close to 70,000 TikToks created recently. It’s about the work I put in before the song went viral.

AllHipHop: A lot of people think viral success is luck.

Moone Walker: People think it’s instant gratification, like you just put something out and hope it catches fire. Everybody don’t have that opportunity.

Sometimes the algorithm don’t work in your favor. When that happens, take your music to the people. I got in DMs. I emailed people. I tagged people. I made sure people heard it. Put yourself in the algorithm.

AllHipHop: Where does the name Moone Walker come from?

Moone Walker: Michael Jackson. He’s one of my favorite artists. I always aspired to be great and what’s greater than Michael Jackson?

AllHipHop: How does Miami influence your music?

Moone Walker: Miami doesn’t really play into my sound, but it plays into my energy. I come from a resilient place. Miami has sounds like stick music and jerk music that people never gave up on. That’s where I get my eagerness from.

AllHipHop: How would you classify your music?

Moone Walker: I don’t classify myself as a rapper. I just say I’m an artist. The sound is a mixture of strong Hip-Hop and strong R&B.

AllHipHop: What matters most in your music?

Moone Walker: The feeling. The music writes itself. If it doesn’t write itself, I’m not forcing anything.

My sound comes from the choir I grew up around mixed with the Hip-Hop my dad listened to.

AllHipHop: What’s next?

Moone Walker: Two untitled projects and a group project with my brother King Swain. We’ve been rapping together since we were kids so it’s only right we show the world what we got.

AllHipHop: Now that you’ve had success, do you still promote the same way?

Moone Walker: Same way. I treat it like Master P. I’m still trunk to trunk with it. As long as I’m independent and breathing, I’m going to touch my fans and talk to them.

AllHipHop: Are you open to labels?

Moone Walker: It depends on the situation. If somebody is invested in helping my growth and my team, let’s do it. If not, I’ll stay independent. I’ve found success doing that too.

AllHipHop: What are your goals now?

Moone Walker: “LIZZO” is certified gold. Now the goal is to get “Manifest” there too. Outside music I’m interested in film. I’m writing a documentary right now.

AllHipHop: What would the documentary be about?

Moone Walker: How the algorithm and people inside it are taken advantage of. There are predatory traits in the industry. People exploit talent and don’t pour back into them. Some things need to be highlighted.

AllHipHop: Is there any way artists can beat the algorithm?

Moone Walker: If the algorithm isn’t your friend, go directly to the people. DM them. Tag them. Send it personally. Companies have contracts and advertisers they have to please. You can’t control that. So just connect with people yourself.

AllHipHop: Quick question. Top five living artists?

Moone Walker: Michael Jackson number one. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. Outkast. Nas and Biggie. No particular order after Mike.

AllHipHop: Final message to fans?

Moone Walker: The official video for “Manifest” is on YouTube. You can find me on Spotify and Apple Music. Just type Moone Walker.