Nym Lo Talks Love For Harlem & New Project ‘From The Horse’s Mouth’

AllHipHop caught up with Nym Lo to discuss what Harlem means to him, his biggest influences, the turning point in his music career, the new project, the importance in his visuals, shooting “Old Lo,” working with Statik Selektah, goals, and more!

Nym Lo is here to make sure real hip-hop is alive and kicking. Hailing from Harlem, New York, the East Coast spitter calls himself the Big Horse, which derives from him rocking nothing but Polo by Ralph Lauren for the past 15 years. And since nobody does it bigger than him, he’s the Biggest Horse.

In describing himself, Lo states, “It’s really simple, I’m a real Harlem n*gga. Word, B. That’s the end all be all right there. That’s everything you need to know and nothing you need to know. [laughs]”

A true student of the game, Lo’s sound harkens back to the golden era of hip-hop, equipped with relentless bars, a spitfire flow, endless wordplay and metaphors, and an ear for regal beats. Nym Lo doesn’t just talk the talk, he walks the walk, and he’s here to inspire and motivate the masses to go out and get theirs also. Lo has already shown that he has staying power with an ever-expanding fanbase both in the Tri-State area, and across the globe.

Today, Nym Lo unleashes his highly-anticipated project titled From The Horse’s Mouth, clocking in at 10 tracks with features from Dave East, Curren$y, Rome Streetz, Bun B, Planet Asia, and Termanology.

AllHipHop: What was it like growing up in Harlem?

Nym Lo: Being from Harlem is everything. It’s a certain aura that we grow up with, it’s definitely cash-inspired. When you talk about the legends of Harlem, they’re pretty much all get money n*ggas for the most part. The folklore is always attached to the young, rich, fly n*ggas, so we move through life like that, with that mindset.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences coming up?

Nym Lo: Coming up, I was listening to Big, Foxy, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang. When I got a little older, once I started getting to my teenage years I was listening to Cam’ron and Mase. They were holding it down for the town. Bad Boy, Ruff Ryders, DMX, rest in peace to the dog. Especially in my area where I was from, Ruff Ryders had a little grip on our area. We used to always see Dee, Waah, X, and Drag-On. They used to be posted in Harlem by the parking lot on 121st and Saint Nick so we got to see that superstardom and that rap money up close. It was dope, battling out there and all that s###.

AllHipHop: When did you realize you could do music for a living?

Nym Lo: Probably a few years ago. 2019 is when I really put my mind to it like “yo, this is what I want to do for a living.” Prior to that, I had always been efficient with my pen. I started when I was young, just writing and writing. As I got older, sharpening my sword with other n*ggas around my hood, I realized my s### was top tier. So now, I decided to be serious with it and it’s paying off.

AllHipHop: New album From The Horse’s Mouth out now, what’re you most excited for?

Nym Lo: I’m excited to get this to the people. We was in the lab cooking from scratch day in and day out, crafting this sound and the biggest payoff for me is to finally take it out the vault!

AllHipHop: What’s the meaning behind the title?

Nym Lo: I used the phrase “From The Horse’s Mouth” because it represents personal authenticity. Like when u want to let someone know that what ur saying is the real deal, and that can only come from you. You would use that phrase. So I’m letting everyone know that what you hearing — ain’t no he say she say, ain’t no rumors, and you can’t get this sound and feel nowhere else. You can only get this straight From The Horse’s Mouth. The Big Horse!

AllHipHop: Favorite song and why?

Nym Lo: My favorite song is a tie between “Palawan Don” and “Exuma Island.” On separate occasions, I had just come back from vacation at both destinations and I recorded those songs. And there’s something about being in another country, balling out and having fun that inspires me like nothing else does. When I bring my most personal experiences to the people, it can never be replicated.

AllHipHop: How’d you and Dave East tap in on “I Love The Game”?

Nym Lo: Ahh man, East is family. We did our first song back in 2015 when I was still double dutching with this rap s### and he was on his way to stardom. He always been a phone call away for me so it only made sense for me to include him on my biggest project to date. I told him what I had going and he told me “meet him at Quad.” Knocked it out right there: pen, pad and shiesty on. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Best memory from shooting that video?

Nym Lo: I shot it right on Money Ave., the block that I grew up on, in front of the store I used to always go to as a kid. We called it the Greeks. The whole building is abandoned now, but we parked the old school E30 Bimmer in front of it on the sidewalk. Popped the champagne and did what we love to do. S### was fun!

AllHipHop: How important are visuals to you and your artistry?

Nym Lo: They’re very important, especially for somebody like me. Even though I’ve been doing it for a while, I’m still a new artist. I’m just now taking it seriously, honing in on my craft and putting out musically consistently. The heightened visibility the visuals bring me is necessary, not only to be taken seriously but also so people can see me. I’m a visual guy. I like to put on fly s###, I like to look good and people like to see me looking good too. That plays a major role in everything I’m doing. I’m selling this lifestyle. You gotta see the lifestyle in order to appreciate it.

AllHipHop: Do you feel like it’s hard in this day and age to make real substance music?

Nym Lo: Actually, it’s the perfect time because the game always has its shifts. Right now, it’s shifting back toward that. Everybody gets their turn and it’s coming back to that right now. To even be able to be in that conversation when people talk about real hip-hop and artists that really do it, that’s already a win for me. It’s very easy because it’s what comes naturally. When I get on these beats and talk my s###, I ain’t really doing nothing but being myself. Authenticity is easy.

AllHipHop: You called Statik the “DJ Khaled of the game.” What’s your relationship with Statik Selektah?

Nym Lo: Statik’s my boy, that’s my bro. I definitely feel like that. The hip hop purists, they love Statik. Rightfully so, he puts in an amazing amount of work. That last project he dropped The Balancing Act, the solo joint, you get to see his reach. You can see his f###### range, and not too many people can do that. I felt it’d be the smartest thing to connect with him and try to continually level up.

Also to bring some validity to what I’m doing from a fan’s perspective. I keep reiterating to take me seriously because for so long, I bullshited. One foot in, one foot out. Chasing the money and not chasing the game when I was supposed to be, when I should have been. There’s nothing I could do better than what I feel like is my God-given talent, then be paid to do it. It took me a minute to smarten up, but better late than never.

AllHipHop: What’s the vibe with you and Statik in the studio?

Nym Lo: Real hip-hop. We’ll go in there, he’ll be like, “What you want to do? You want to listen to some beats?” I might feel like listening to some beats or I might say “nah, I want you to cook that s### from scratch.” He’ll go through the rolodex of his vinyl records, throw some s### on a f###### record player. He’ll pull the samples and he’ll cook right there. While he’s cooking, I’ll start cooking. S#### like hibachi.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite collaboration from this album that you’ve done?

Nym Lo: My favorite collaboration gotta be “Ice Jackets” because I love when spitters get together and trade bars. And that was literally the first time i ever rapped on a Statik beat. Termanology hit me and told me pull up to his stu in BK so we could work and i did. His stu is a couple doors down from Statik’s stu so the whole spot is like a hub for artists. And we all was going back and forth working and listening to whatever was going on. I wound up in Statik stu and he was playing beats and he played the instrumental that later became “Ice Jackets” and my wheels started turning. So i asked him could i lay some s### on the beat and he was like yea go head. When i was done Term and Planet Asia walked in and said it was dope and they wanted to get busy too. Then Statik sent it to Bun and the rest is history. So that was actually the first song i ever recorded for this album, before i ever knew it was gonna even be an album lol.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Nym Lo: Champagne, my phone, and Lo. Like Polo. [laughs]

AllHipHop: Do you have any goals for yourself?

Nym Lo: One is to be acknowledged by the people as the best at what i do. Two is to expand my reach through the success of my music and be able to work with some legendary artists and producers that’s on my bucket list. Three is that Wraith, I need that next year. Straight off rap money, just so we clear lol.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Nym Lo: I’m coming. PAUSE!