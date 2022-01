SuperDope Q talks about his new line Hair Dope, the reality of launching new products, his new single “Don’t Play,” and more!

SuperDope Q has been putting in that work, and he’s excited as ever to be releasing his own hair color line called Hair Dope, which has been in the works for almost 3 years.

From styling everyone including Keke Palmer, Jaquees, Latto, and the Migos, Q knows a thing about fashion and beauty… and the fact that hair can be the accessory to take any outfit to new heights. With his vegan, cruelty-free products, you can color your hair daily with either makeup or a semi-permanent version that lasts for days.

A true multi-hyphenate, SuperDope Q embodies what his name states. Hailing from Milwaukee but now based in Atlanta, Q is the definition of a hustler, most notably known for his role on VH1’s Black Ink Crew, going from personal assistant to cast member. Now stepping into the entrepreneur role, SuperDope Q doesn’t just work hard, but he looks good while doing it.

With his Hair Dope line, costumers can purchase hair brightener, pre-shampoo, Hair Juice, and Hair Sauce.

On the music tip, Q just unleashed his most recent single “Don’t Play.” AllHipHop caught up with SuperDope Q virtually, who was in high spirits back to the grind after the holidays.

AllHipHop: How you been since the last time we chatted?

SuperDope Q: I’m good, I can’t complain, I’m working, working. We gotta get back to it, we gotta get back to the grind. It’s the top of the year. I’ve been focusing on my new product line and working on Hair Dope.

AllHipHop: I feel like last time we chatted, you were telling me about this.

SuperDope Q: Yes, I was telling you that I have something coming and it was Hair Dope. It’s been 2.5 years, long ass time.

AllHipHop: Do you have Hair Dope in your hair now?

SuperDope Q: I have a little bit of the bleach. I’m lifting my hair right now with the brightner. My hair was black yesterday, I just started putting it in. It went orange from the brightener. I’m gonna lift it one more time later tonight so it’ll go blonde, then I’ll dye it silver.

AllHipHop: I love how cute the products are, they’re so handy. What does it mean to finally have this out?

SuperDope Q: It feels so good because it’s been in the works for almost 3 years. It was stuck in customs when it first happened during quarantine so we couldn’t get products out to people. There were a lot of things going on. I’m so ecstatic about Hair Dope because not only is it my own, but I’m also the first black-owned hair dye company here. I linked with Cre8or Global to create this awesome product. We’ve been going back and forth testing the hair colors, it’s been a long process. I thought it was going to be something quick: I can just slap the label on but I couldn’t. We’re vegan, we’re a vegan product.

AllHipHop: Are you vegan?

SuperDope Q: I’m not vegan, but I love vegan food. I’m not against it, I could be vegan. I’m super excited for it to be here. Hair Dope is my treasure, my baby. This is something I cherish.

AllHipHop: Hair Dope products are vegan, cruelty-free, salt-free, paraben-free, ammonia-free, hydrogen peroxide free. Why is that important to you?

SuperDope Q: Especially in the black community, they say a lot of products damage our hair. People in general, all types of races, don’t like to dye their hair because they feel like it’s gonna damage their hair. The first thing a person says is “I don’t wanna dye my hair!”, but it’s safe. It’s a safe thing, you don’t have to damage your hair. It’s cruelty-free, it’s ammonia-free. It’s everything. You can use it on your dog, that’s what I like too.

AllHipHop: What’s the reality behind getting the company off the ground? How’d you know it was ready?

SuperDope Q: I knew it was ready when we finally did the packaging and I saw the line sheet. I tested out a lot of different colors. People don’t know we had different tubes of color I tried, like purple, blue. We tried different colors, and I picked the first 4 sets that I wanted to drop. We had to see how long it would last: how long would it stay in my hair, how many times I needed to rinse it. I had to really go through a process of learning these products to be able to sell it to the next person to let them know my experiences. Also when you bleach or dye your hair, you can lose hair. But with Hair Dope, my hair stays healthy, stays thick. That’s one thing that I love about the product, it doesn’t damage my hair at all. Getting Hair Dope off the ground is just crazy.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to collab with Cre8or Global?

SuperDope Q: Cre8or Global came to me with this amazing idea, they helped me launch this off the ground. They’ve been working with me going on to 2 to 3 years on this project. If it wasn’t for Cre8or, I wouldn’t know what would happen with these products because they’re pushing me to the limit. We have plenty of Zoom calls every morning. Every week we talk, everyday. “We have to try this, we have to do this.” We’ve been sampling and doing s### from the drawing board back and forth. My team, I love them. I love everyone who is a part of Hair Dope because they’re making me take this to the next level, to be at the top of the market with all other top hair products.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to have your product on Amazon? That’s huge!

SuperDope Q: Having it on Amazon, listen I was stomping in the car when they called. “Wait wait, lit!!” I was stomping around and dancing. I’m super ecstatic. This right here, Hair Dope is my billion dollar ticket. Excited!

AllHipHop: How’s the reception?

SuperDope Q: They love it. I have men, I have people buying it for their children. I have people buying it that just want to try the color. I have a wax that you could put on your hair and rinse it out later. You don’t have to choose the semi-permanent if you don’t want to go that route. The reaction is crazy, the support is crazy, I didn’t even know the support was going to be like this. Especially since I’m selling hair dye, but a lot of people love color so they have people they can buy it for. People they know who wear color, things like that. It’s super lit! I’m ecstatic.

AllHipHop: Being a celebrity stylist, how does it play into your work in fashion?

SuperDope Q: I switch it up with my looks, with my style. It draws attention to people. When I go somewhere: “who did your hair? What color?” Yo I did it, it’s my color. You can do it yourself at home, you got my color. You don’t need to have anybody dye your hair. You can do it yourself with these products. You can try different colors. If you want to try a look for a date: 24 hours, one hour, you can rinse it out. It’s something dope for people to try, people to get the experience, who wanted to step out of the box. You have people who are scared as hell: “I want to try this, but my husband will kill me.” Some people say “she wouldn’t like this.” Look, try it. See if she likes it. If she doesn’t, rinse it out.

AllHipHop: Most proud celebrity you’ve styled in your career?

SuperDope Q: I have a couple of people. I was most proud of styling Mulatto, I was proud of that. I love Mulatto, love her. My cousin Jacob Latimore, shout out to Jacob. The Migos, proud of them. They’re on a whole other fashion level rockstar. That s###’s crazy, to see them say “what’s up! I see you.” It’s just organic.

AllHipHop: Are you excited about any new clients?

SuperDope Q: Yeah, I’m excited about a couple different artists I’ve been seeing. I’m also trying to tap into the athlete world. I’m trying to get some NBA players, football players, and different clients.

AllHipHop: Talk about your new single “Don’t Play.”

SuperDope Q: I just dropped a little track called “Don’t Play,” something light. I didn’t drop a song all last year, I’ve been so busy working with Hair Dope. On the top of the year, I’m going hard at the music, at the style, and with the products. It’s all tied in one. I dropped this single called “Don’t Play,” everybody check it out on platforms. It’s lit, let’s go!

AllHipHop: Any goals for the new year?

SuperDope Q: I have a goal to get Hair Dope in stores this year, get everything out. That’s the main goal, take Hair Dope to the next level. To see my face everywhere on billboards and the cover of Forbes, take over with this Hair Dope. I’m really tapping into this entrepreneurship with hair and hair products, because nobody’s really tapped into hair color. I’m trying to become a colorist. I’m trying to take this on tour right now where people could talk about products in different states and pop-up shops. I’m pushing for this right now.

AllHipHop: Is Atlanta your biggest market?

SuperDope Q: Atlanta, Milwaukee, New York.

AllHipHop: Favorite product from the line?

SuperDope Q: My favorite products in the line are Hot and Spicy, the red, and the shampoo. The pre-shampoo is great if you need to refresh your hair. It’s tingly and it feels good. It keeps it silky and looks fresh. It keeps your hair fresh and non-dry.

AllHipHop: From a girl’s perspective, it’s hella expensive to get your hair done. How does Hair Dope help that?

SuperDope Q: My products help that because it’s an easier tube. It’s a portable tube: you can throw it in your purse, throw it in your bag. It’s a fashion fun size. You can do it at home easily, do it yourself. It doesn’t damage your hair so it doesn’t matter how long it takes. Someone who’s scared, you can rinse it out. You can try the wax and don’t worry about it over-processing your hair. You don’t have to worry about these products over-processing your hair at all.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

SuperDope Q: I want people to know to follow Hair Dope @hairdope_dye on Instagram. www.hairdope.com. Follow me on instagram @superdope_q. Support, repost, show love, I appreciate all the love, from small and big. The comments, I see them. Let’s go. What city do you want me to come to? I’m there, let’s get it. I want to thank you for having me on here, it’s lit.