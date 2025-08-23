Tha New LI: Amityville’s Next Wave

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

From the streets of Amityville, Ya Boi L.I.V.E. and Natti Kasablanka—aka Tha New LI—are bringing back Long Island’s hip-hop legacy with a gritty new sound they call Mud Rap.

Amityville, New York, may be best known in pop culture for its haunted house lore, but for hip-hop heads, Long Island has always been a fertile ground for music that shakes the world. From the powerful voice of Public Enemy to the lyrical brilliance of Rakim, the funky originality of De La Soul, the rugged energy of Keith Murray, and the street poetry of Prodigy from Mobb Deep, Long Island has carved an undeniable lane in hip-hop history. Even K-Solo, Grand Daddy I.U., and Biz Markie carried the LI banner with pride.

Now, a new generation is stepping up from Amityville to add their names to that legendary lineage. Ya Boi L.I.V.E. and Natti Kasablanka, together known as Tha New LI, are building a movement they call Mud Rap—a gritty fusion of Golden Era lyricism and modern-day hunger. Coming from different sides of town, they bring raw authenticity, storytelling, and undeniable chemistry.

In this exclusive AllHipHop interview with DJ Thoro, Tha New LI talk about their origins, influences, and their mission to put Amityville back on the hip-hop map. This isn’t just music. This is a movement.

Why “Tha New LI”?

DJ Thoro: So why are we going with that title, “Tha New LI”? What’s wrong with the old LI?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: Out with the old, in with the new. It’s not that there’s something wrong with the old LI. We just haven’t had an up-to-date success story in a while.

Natti Kasablanka: We got classics. We got Rakim, Public Enemy, EPMD, Biz Markie, Busta, Keith Murray, Prodigy… a lot of energy. All those guys had their impact. They’re part of the reason why we rap. But now, it’s time for something new. That’s what we’re bringing—the New LI.

DJ Thoro: Facts. And shout out to one of my favorites who often gets overlooked—Grand Daddy I.U. Smooth Assassin.

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: For sure.

Natti Kasablanka: Yeah, and it’s not just Hip-Hop. We got Ashanti, Billy Joel, JVC Force. Long Island has talent everywhere. We just bringing that new energy.

The Music

DJ Thoro: Alright, so let’s jump into the music. What are we promoting? What’s out right now?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: Tha New LI project drops July 16th.

Natti Kasablanka: We got the first single and video out right now—Way Too Real a second single, Talk to Him.

DJ Thoro: I saw that video. Nice visuals, dope cars, fresh look. Why is it important for y’all to maintain that Golden Era vibe in your visuals?

Natti Kasablanka: We come from the Golden Era—the ‘90s. That era shaped me. My name was originally Illat, then Naughty, now Kasablanka. Inspired by Nas going from Nasty Nas to Nas Escobar. We’re bringing that essence back, what I call Mud Rap.

Origins in Hip-Hop

DJ Thoro: What’s the first record you fell in love with?

Natti Kasablanka: Since Run-DMC’s “Walk This Way.” That’s when I fell in love.

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: First tape I had was Big Daddy Kane. That was my first favorite rapper.

DJ Thoro: Mine was The Fat Boys. My mom bought me the tape. Later I had “The Humpty Dance” on vinyl and even an MC Hammer record. People don’t give Hammer enough credit.

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: Facts. Hammer was a success story before success stories. He got crucified for doing what everyone praises now—endorsements, commercials, crossover records.

Building the Project

DJ Thoro: What was the thought process behind this project?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: It came together organically. We’re from the same town—Amityville—but different sides. We’d been talking about working together for years. Then one day we finally exchanged records, and the chemistry was undeniable.

Natti Kasablanka: We ended up with a bunch of songs and linked with a producer whose beats had that old-school vibe with new-school flows. We picked the strongest eight tracks, and that became the project.

Sound & Originality

DJ Thoro: I’m glad you mentioned sound. Too many artists today just copy whatever’s hot. How important is originality to y’all?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: That’s the problem with Hip-Hop now…lack of originality. People chase trends instead of creating their own lane.

Natti Kasablanka: You gotta live it. It should come natural. Back in the Golden Era, you couldn’t bite. Everyone had their own style. Now people get away with sounding like clones.

DJ Thoro: Exactly. I always say make the music you want to hear. Don’t try to please everybody. Stay true to your lane.

Influences

DJ Thoro: Who are some of your favorite artists, both now and overall?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: I listen to EST Gee. Recently I was bumping Slick Rick’s new album, The Great Adventures Continues. But mostly we’ve been focused on our own music.

Natti Kasablanka: Influences? Mobb Deep, Nas, Biggie, plus Jamaican artists like Bounty Killer, Super Cat. We’re all over the place with it.

DJ Thoro: Dope. That balance of smooth and hard styles.

Dream Collabs

DJ Thoro: Hypothetical question—if I produced a record for you and you could feature any artist, dead or alive, any genre—who would it be?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: Marvin Gaye. I could hear him on a hook for a ladies’ track.

Natti Kasablanka: Marvin Gaye too. Or Bootsy Collins for that funk vibe.

Goals in Hip-Hop

DJ Thoro: What’s the ultimate goal for Tha New LI in this industry?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: Respect. Of course, we want success and stability. But more than anything, we want to be respected for our lyrical ability. We want to be in barbershop conversations, DJs fighting to break our records, people saying we’re NICE.

Closing

DJ Thoro: Where can people find you?

Ya Boi L.I.V.E: IG: @LiveWire631.

Natti Kasablanka: @NattiKasablanka. Or just Google “Tha New LI.” Streaming everywhere.