Damon Dash, co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records, continues to face mounting legal issues. According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, the plaintiffs suing the mogul—director Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LLC—have submitted a request to Judge Robert Lehrburger in the Southern District of New York.

The letter pertains to the enforcement of two outstanding judgments totaling $823,284.71 against Dash. The Plaintiffs seek an order requiring Dash to produce corporate ownership documents related to his businesses—Lebanon Improvements LLC, Ocean East Improvements LLC, 1996 Songs LLC, and Blackroc LLC—and deliver them to the United States Marshal. Additionally, they request a court order for the sale of Dash’s personal jewelry, identified in Exhibit A, at a public auction to satisfy the judgments.

The pieces of jewelry include: one gold necklace, one gold “Dame” necklace, one gold “Dusko” necklace, one gold watch, three gold rings for the hand, two Roc-A-Fella necklaces, one set of diamond earrings and one set of gold earrings. He’s been seen wearing the various pieces of jewelry on social media.

The letter further cites New York legal provisions that allow for enforcement of money judgments against a debtor’s personal property, including corporate shares and transferable assets.

Dash’s ownership interests in businesses and high-value jewelry, as evidenced by social media posts and prior court decisions, are subject to execution and public sale.

The Plaintiffs argue that such sales are legally supported, referencing Dash’s promotion of Roc-A-Fella shares and associated jewelry. They request the court’s assistance in facilitating the execution and sale of these assets to fulfill the outstanding judgment debts.

Last October, the public auction was set for the following month. Proceeds from the auction were supposed to be allocated to numerous creditors, including $193,000 earmarked for child support and over $1.7 million for unpaid state taxes. Additional payments were to be reserved for Webber.

Photographer Monique Bunn had a $12,000 claim and further payments are to be directed to cover Dash’s outstanding state tax liabilities, which exceed $7 million overall. The auction follows ongoing tensions with fellow Roc-A-Fella co-founder JAY-Z. The former friends have been embroiled in a separate dispute over control of Hov’s 1996 album, Reasonable Doubt, Roc-A-Fella’s most valuable asset.