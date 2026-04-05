Meet The Rappers Wayne Ayers Says Are Next Up Out Of Bremerton

Wayne Ayers is putting his city on the map. Through Where Is The Buzz and The Wayne Ayers Podcast, he’s spotlighting a new wave of Bremerton artists who are starting to find their voice and momentum.

Founder and CEO of Where Is The Buzz, and host of The Wayne Ayers Podcast, Wayne Ayers, is featuring some exciting new rap artists in his home town, Bremerton. He introduces us to several new artists from his area.

For starters, Jumier seems to be among the emerging artists in the city. According to Ayers, he can be found performing songs such as Runaway which has his sister as Jay Nashell.

Jumier – Runaway feat Jay Nashell

The third artist highlighted by Wayners is YB Lil Hoe with Antisocial, their most recent track.

YBLilHoe – ANTISOCIAL (Official Music Video)

Fourthly, he brings us to Sol JJ who released L.U.V. not long ago.

SOL JJ – L.U.V. (Official Music Video) | Shot by criscity

He also talks about the emergence of $J, who just released a track by the name Callin, Callin, Callin.

Lastly, he talks about Lost who, according to him, still hasn’t come out of his shell but definitely holds promise.