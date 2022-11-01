BBA Trigga Drops New Single “Poppa Perc”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

They say it’s hard to walk a mile in another man’s shoes, and for Atlanta native BBA Trigga, those words are absolutely true!

Mekhi Spencer is the son of entertainment mogul and ATL legend Russel “Big Block” Spencer, CEO of Block ENT, most famously known for discovering Yung Joc, Gorilla Zoe, and Boyz N Da Hood (feat Jeezy).

Trigga has had the privilege of watching his mogul father turn neighborhood superstars into worldwide legends, and it is evident by his first official offering, “Bankroll,” that he was doing more than taking notes.

A fresh 18 years of age, Trigga has already learned some of the harsh lessons that street life can teach you, and his mission has become to turn those turbulent times of the last 2 years into hit records, sold-out shows, and becoming the next BIG thing from Atlanta!

His rough and tumble flow lets you know who is and where he has been, but a peek behind the curtain lets you know that he has the lyrical skill and storytelling ability that appeals to the hardest of the “Hood Figgas” and the coolest of the kids in the suburbs!

There is no doubt that BBA Trigga is on the path of success already paved for him, the question only remains is how far he will take it!