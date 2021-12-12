Bella Blaq Tells All With Her New Single “IDK”

Up and coming Hip-Hop artist Bella Blaq released her fire new single “IDK”. Packed to the max with a heavy brass sample and dominant 808s, “IDK” is the perfect tune to wake up listeners and turn the volume up. Accompanied by Bellas unique and captivating flow, “IDK” brings forth energy like no other. Throughout this […]

Throughout this record maintains your attention from start to finish. Containing themes separating from things that hold you down to live with the choices you make, “IDK” encapsulates the idea of moving forward and not looking back. Reflecting on personal experience, the song follows Bella’s rise to popularity and fake friends she has been exposed to during that rise. The song really speaks to how true relationships should be regardless of fame.

Bella Blaq, an American Rapper is one the most talented and endeared rap artists coming out of Atlanta. Born as Shekira Snipes in Blakely GA, she quickly recognized her talent with words and performance. Since basing her operations out of Atlanta she has achieved the impossible in her music career. For Bella, her family, her music, and her fans are what drive her daily. Her passion and focus led her to work with multi-platinum producer Epikh Pro (Bryson Tiller-Dont, Pardison Fontaine & Cardi B-Backin It up) who is her main goto producer.

Her popularity rose to new heights as her previous release “Booty” went viral on TikTok. During which time she quickly amassed over 1.3 million followers eventually causing “Booty ” to stream over 250 million times on TikTok. This rise allowed her to gain partnership deals with several major companies and magazines.

Some of the companies she’s partnered with are Hallmark, Triller, TikTok, Popeyes, Amazon, Kopri Beauty, and more. Some of the magazines she’s appeared in are The Hype Magazine, ThisIs50, All Hip Hop, and BillBoard Hip Hop to name a few. She recently landed one of the lead roles in the highly dramatic film “Sin” to be released in 2022.

Bella Blaq perfectly embraces her black and beautiful pin-up girl style. With a bubbling career on the rise, and with focus and motivation driving her daily, it’s apparent that Bella Blaq is this industry’s wake-up call to the next big wave in the music game.

Bella Blaq’s “IDK” single is now available on all digital music streaming platforms through TGMG. To stay up to date with Bella Blaq, follow her on all her socials

Twitter: @thebellablaq

Instagram: @TheBellaBlaq

Tiktok: @BellaBlaq

Website: www.lotogang.com