CEO-ISHHH Releases new Single Featuring Yung LA.

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

CEO-ISHHH is a successful American entrepreneur but he is also a recording artist releasing music and performing across the country. He has been a top influencer in the field for over ten years and has worked with some of the most prominent names in the industry. The Brooklyn native has built an impressive empire throughout his career, and he is continuing to expand it. Over the past few years, CEO-ISHHH has built a name for himself as a public speaker and entrepreneur. His ability to connect and build relationships with influential people has helped him build a following of thousands.

CEO-ISHHH has teased a new single titled “Blessed Millionaire” featuring Artist Yung LA known for being signed with T.I with his 2009 released single “Aint I “. The song will serve as the theme song for his new Entrepreneur podcast “Blessed Millionaire”. The video for the single will premiere on BET, MTV, and VH1. The video will be shot soon and will mark CEO-ISHHH’s first music video in almost three years.

Fans will be able to access the video on CEO-ISHHH’s YouTube channel. This will be the first of many music projects that CEO-ISHHH will be releasing.

Follow him on Instagram to stay updated:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CE6pgBeBGuj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=