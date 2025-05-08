Dual Diagnosis Releases Lyric Video for “Thrice As Hard”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Underground horror-core act Dual Diagnosis just unleashed “Thrice As Hard,” a blistering lyric video that rips open the wounds of healing. Blending raw emotion, rock-infused hip-hop, and unrelenting lyricism, it’s a searing preview of Root of All Evil, their upcoming June 13 album featuring Merkules, NEMS, and more.

Dual Diagnosis, the underground horror-core hip-hop force led by frontman MAD Mike, has unveiled a powerful new lyric video for “Thrice As Hard,” offering fans an early glimpse into their upcoming album Root of All Evil, dropping June 13, 2025. Known for their genre-blending mix of horror-core rap and rock-infused beats, Dual Diagnosis brings unfiltered emotion and raw energy to every release, and this latest track is no exception.

The official lyric video is out now — watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izLr1nPvdWQ. It sets the tone for the project’s dark yet redemptive energy, pairing stylized visuals with MAD Mike’s intense delivery and soul-baring lyrics.

“‘Thrice As Hard’ is about the brutal process of unlearning toxic patterns and doing the inner work it takes to heal,” says MAD Mike. “It’s not a clean or easy path. You have to fight for it, sometimes three times as hard as anyone else.”

The single itself will officially land on streaming platforms on May 23, following the early release of the lyric video.

Root of All Evil is Dual Diagnosis’s most personal and collaborative album to date. Every track features a guest artist, with appearances from underground heavyweights like Merkules, Termanology, Mr. Hyde, NEMS, Lex The Hex Master, and The R.O.C. Production is helmed by C-Lance and The Arcitype, with mixing and mastering by Albert Charlemagne at The Brooklyn Dragon’s Lair.

An exciting run of singles and another visualizer are coming very soon, leading up to the full album launch in June.

More than just a horror-core release, “Thrice As Hard” is a cathartic anthem for those doing the hard, often hidden work of healing. It’s a fierce introduction to a project that aims to break cycles, and sound barriers.

Dual Diagnosis is represented by MN2S.