Lil Zay Osama Addresses “Rumors” In New Video

(AllHipHop Music)
On the heels of his video for “Like A Pimp” featuring Stunna 4 Vegas, Chicago’s hometown hero Lil Zay Osama delivers two new songs titled “Rumors” and “Ride 4 Me” featuring Jackboy to cap off 2020.
In the melodic “Rumors” and accompanying video, Zay confronts the lies that have been said about him. Meanwhile, he and Jackboy emphasize loyalty on “Ride 4 Me” as Zay poses the question to his significant other: “I wanna know would you ride with me?”
The bundle arrives while Zay rides atop a wave of momentum as one of the hottest rappers in Chicago, cranking out compelling music and visuals all year. “Rumors,” “Ride 4 Me” and “Like A Pimp” mark an exciting chapter for him as he gears up for a new project set for early 2021.