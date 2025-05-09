Lio Rush Channels Wrestling Grit Into Bold New Album “Feel Like a Giant”

Lio Rush—known for his electrifying presence in All Elite Wrestling—unleashes a new side of himself with the release of his latest album, Feel Like a Giant. Blending high-energy production, raw emotion, and fearless storytelling, the project explores themes of strength, resilience, and personal evolution.
“This album isn’t just music—it’s momentum,” Rush says. “It channels the intensity of wrestling and turns it into something soulful and personal.”
From adrenaline-charged tracks like “Ready” and “Bet Not,” to introspective cuts like “Ride the Wave” and the emotional closer “Orian,” the album delivers a powerful message of rising above adversity. Standout tribute “Rey and Eddie” honors the legacy of wrestling icons while tying into Rush’s own journey.
A former All-American wrestler who made waves in NXT and now AEW, Rush brings the same fire from the ring into the booth—proving he’s just as dynamic behind the mic as he is in front of a crowd. With Feel Like a Giant, he not only expands his creative boundaries but reaffirms that with passion and persistence, anything is possible.
Lio Rush isn’t just making music. He’s making a statement.