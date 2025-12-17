Lipstick Killer Uses Darkness to Showcase Her Growth and Emotional Intensity

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

On her latest release “Darkness,” Lipstick Killer leans fully into her edge, offering a poetic, and at the same time an aggressive take on love gone wrong. The track arrives as the follow-up to her breakout moment “Delaware Ave,” pushing her sound, her honesty, and her edge even further.

Hypnotic guitar lines slide over heavy, pulsing beats while Lipstick Killer balances venom and vulnerability with precision. It’s obsession, jealousy, rage, and survival colliding in real time.

At the surface, the verses are aggressive and unfiltered. Lines like “Tell that b**** I want to fight” and “I bite b****, you bark” reflect territorial rage and emotional defensiveness. This isn’t post-breakup sadness, but the chaos that happens while love is still alive but threatened.

However, beneath the venom that Lipstick Killer is portraying is tenderness. Moments like “You light up my life / Babe, you shine bright” and “I never met a n**** with your vibe” reveal devotion and admiration. That contrast is central to the song’s power. Lipstick Killer shows how love and rage can coexist, feeding off each other.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5_6k-6wgnQM?si=HHM5NOD-2ZQDJNbU” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

That emotional truth is connecting with listeners. Since its release, “Darkness” has surpassed 150,000 views on YouTube, a milestone Lipstick Killer celebrated directly with her audience. “+150,000 views on YouTube?! Y’all really riding through the Darkness with me 🖤 Thank you for every stream, every share, every comment. We only going UP from here. 😈” she wrote.

“Darkness” has become a statement of Lipstick Killer’s growth.

Born in Pittsburgh and now based in New York, Lipstick Killer has been building toward this moment for years. She started writing and performing at just 12 years old, using music as her first form of rebellion. She walked away from college to pursue a label opportunity in Atlanta, and when it fell apart, she turned the disappointment into determination, establishing herself as a rising voice in the modern music scene.

That grind led her to front multiple bands, including Rebella Rising, a Kansas City favorite that opened for Ariana Grande and MKTO at the city’s Red, White & Boom Festival. Those moments onstage tightened her edge and focus and helped shape the explosive live performer she’s known as today.

As she puts it herself: “I’m not a poser — I’m a rockstar. I don’t follow trends. I create them. I’m the anti of everything that feels manufactured in today’s industry.”