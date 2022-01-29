PNW Artists Pompeiii Is Making His Mark on Hip-Hop

The PNW has been making their mark on music since the dawn of rock n roll. Hailing from Seattle by way of Atlanta comes to dynamic hip-hop artist Pompeiii. His style is diverse and imaginative, singing and rapping across space production with ease.

Pompeiii’s latest release comes in the form of a catchy new single, “I’m Back”. Released in January, this single set a precedent on what we can expect from the nomadic artist in 2022. He mixes his signature gospel influence with quotable one-liners in what makes for an amazing listening experience.

Some of Pompeiii’s more notable releases are his 2020 single “Jewels in the Bag”, and his 2021 album “Blue Jay Flew”. A strong catalog and sense of urgency within his work is what will catapult Pompeiii to the top of rap music.

Follow Pompeiii on Instagram here: