Slyblo Brings Out The Ladies For “PouchBoyz” Visual

Slyblo shot his most recent video at Magic City

Recently, Slyblo revealed his new Smattersfield-produced record “PouchBoyz” which is heavily influenced by the UK with blends of NY Drill Featuring an ominous and repeating synth piano with choppy drill drums, this visual is bass heavy and lined with ladied on Slyblo wing. Since 2019, he has continued to create hype around himself as his new trendy track follows up sizzling singles “Stimulus Freestyle” and “Dior”.

Shot By Slick Tha Shooter in the legendary Magic City, this visual depicts a glamorous life of fast money, luxury, and nothing but turn up vibes. For now, get familiar with this rising rhymer and press play on the music video for “PouchBoyz”.