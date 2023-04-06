The Bronx’s Earn Dinero Island Hops In New Freestyle (Interview)

As you might already know, there’s no shortage of local talent in the New York City region where Hip-Hop got its early start roughly 50 years ago. In an effort to spotlight some of these artists and connect with the local community, Jake Crates sat down for an interview with Earn Dinero among several other […]

As you might already know, there’s no shortage of local talent in the New York City region where Hip-Hop got its early start roughly 50 years ago. In an effort to spotlight some of these artists and connect with the local community, Jake Crates sat down for an interview with Earn Dinero among several other artists.

From gritty lyrics to trapped-out drill tracks mixed with Latin flavor these up-and-coming artists all have a chance to make a splash on the music scene in the coming years. Join us as we delve into their stories and hear what they have to say about making it in the competitive world of Rap in New York City. It’s the Big Apple, and like they say, ”if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.”

Bronx rapper Earn Dinero discussed his recent run of music and popular freestyles that have been going viral online. After dropping out of college to pursue his dreams, Earn Dinero has consistently given fans a diverse array of music. A big fan of international travel as you can see in his music videos, Earn Dinero has continued pushing his brand to critical acclaim representing for THE Bronx from city to city, state to state, and country to country. Tune in below for more info on his career and his movement.

Some of the most promising up-and-comers from this round of interviews are hailing from The Bronx, Queens and Jersey but Jake Crates will be back in the coming weeks for more interviews on a nationwide tour in support of Hip-Hop’s lasting impact in our world. Taking some time to speak with local talent along the way Jake Crates discussed his motivations for touring and what he hopes to accomplish with his interview series and tour.

“I want to use my platform to give back to the hip-hop community and help up-and-coming artists get their start. Touring can be a grind, but it’s worth it when I get to connect with fans and see them enjoy local artists’ music. I want to create an honest and relatable interview series that will resonate with listeners and drive the culture forward with better music and a greater impact on our communities worldwide.”

Special shout out to Smit BDM the dot connector and manager extraordinaire who was able to wrangle up the noteworthy regional talent and who continues to wave the flag for the AllHipHop brand in the New York region. From helping manage talent under Diddy to making solid moves in the streets with Beanie Sigel and Jadakiss, Smit’s “Talk is Cheap” motto resonates throughout NYC and beyond.

For more information on this interview series and column, connect with Jake Crates on social media @JakeCrates or email him at OnlineCrates@gmail.com.