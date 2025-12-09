VA Emcee B. Lotto Proves His Hustle Has No Limits On New Album ‘Underground Lottery IV

Virginia’s own B. Lotto is moving like someone who already knows where he’s headed. The hustle, the polish, the raw honesty in his lyrics all hit at once on Underground Lottery IV, his sharpest project yet.

The VA artist embodies hustle at every level. His knack for making money has no bounds. His business acumen stretches across nightlife, yachts, exotic car rentals, music, and more. His latest project, Underground Lottery IV, has provided real inspiration for the young money makers all up and down the East Coast, especially his home region of Virginia. People respect him for what he’s doing for the community and for the message he stands for. Following his impressive 11-track LP, he has been on a massive run, putting on for his area and following in the footsteps of dynamic creatives like Pusha T, Pharrell, Timbaland, and more.

This new project, Underground Lottery IV, feels like your most complete body of

work so far. What inspired the title and concept?



B. Lotto: Honestly, I thought Glitch really put me on the map. I wrote that in Miami, where the

whole vibe came from. My energy changed because I was in a different environment. Before

this, I dropped Underground Lottery 1, 2, and 3 as EPs. With Underground Lottery 4, I wanted

to be intentional. I tried to match Glitch because that one still gets love. This project was

about finding myself, my voice, my sound, the way I communicate, and the emotion I put into

every track. Underground Lottery 4 is a box of colors and feelings.

A lot of your music balances lyricism with lifestyle. How do you keep that

authenticity while still delivering ambition and motivation?



B. Lotto: I keep it real because music is life to me. It is things we already know, but we do not

always know how to say them. Artists give people the words for what they feel. I do not rush. I

only drop quality. Sometimes I do not even call myself a rapper. I am a life-builder. I took two

years on this project. I will not drop anything unless I have lived it. I will take a year off to

breathe and grow so my lyrics stay organic. It takes time, but it is always worth it.

If you had to pick one track that defines where you are in life right now, which

Would it be and why?



B. Lotto: It depends on my mood, but right now I am headed to the gym before my show at

Central. It is raining, so I would say “City to City.” A lot of people love that one. I did not expect it

to go up the way it did. Personally, I love Improvised featuring SP. That is my favorite. I might

be biased, but that one does something for me.

Speaking of SP, he is featured on a few standout records. What is the chemistry

like between you two creatively?



B. Lotto: SP is an artist from Portugal. He hit me during COVID and told me he loved Glitch.

Over the last few years, he has been rising in Central and South America. We have a Rick

Ross and Drake have a type of dynamic. Two artists from different worlds with the same hunger. He

writes, he raps, he is versatile. We linked two years ago and agreed to build something. Now

our songs are on the radio. We have never met in person, but that is my brother. We talk all

the time. We are planning to drop a joint tape and shoot a show in Brazil.

You are also an entrepreneur. How has that business mindset shaped your

music and creative process?



B. Lotto: At first, it was stressful trying to juggle the business, the art, and the image. But I

have learned about mental health and personal development. As men, we are judged by how much pressure we can carry. That changed my perspective. I still get overwhelmed, but I

know something will always go wrong in life. I paid a price to get here. It is never enough

because I always feel like I can do better. That comes from sports and business. I wake up,

pray, and keep going.

You also mentioned running a car business with your brothers. How does that

circle keep you grounded?



B. Lotto: It is four or five of my brothers from Virginia State. We run the car business together

and we all make music. It is the same energy across everything we do. Creating something

from nothing. That is what keeps me going.

You have hosted luxury events like your Art in Motion release party. What does

that movement represent?



B. Lotto: I wanted to bring Miami energy to Virginia. When I lived in Miami, it changed me. I

came back home with a new outlook. Art in Motion was about quality, not money. Quality

music, quality people, quality experience. We had governors, business leaders, women and

artists. We fed everyone for free. We had three DJs and an open bar. That is how you build a

fan base. You let people feel something real.

Virginia has a strong music legacy. What kind of legacy do you want to leave

behind?



B. Lotto: I grew up around Malice’s son. I watched The Clipse write music. I learned how to

structure songs early. That shaped me. My legacy is luxury and authenticity. I have lived in

the hood and the suburbs. I want people to feel that balance. I want my music to be timeless.

When people listen to your music, what do you want them to feel?



B. Lotto: I want them to believe in themselves. I want them to feel like they can do whatever

they set their mind to. I want them to travel, grow and manifest the life they want. Everything I

have started as a manifestation. I want listeners to feel my energy and know they can do the

same.

What is next for you as we head into 2026?



B. Lotto: More visuals. I treat them like short films. I write my treatments and have worked

with the same cameraman for ten years. Each video inspires new music. A lot of this album

came from my time running my car business in Miami. It is Virginia soul mixed with Miami

ambition. I want to keep delivering quality art and storytelling.

How would you describe the Virginia music scene right now?



B. Lotto: The talent is incredible, but it can feel like a popularity contest. You have to know

the right people. Some artists get ahead because of connections, not work. I do not play that

game. I build from scratch. I want respect for my artistry. Many great artists may never be discovered, but I stay focused on creating something tangible.

Any last words for the readers?



B. Lotto: It is your boy B. Lotto. I am here with my homegirl Milan from 24HipHop. We just

finished a great interview. You can find me on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify. Just type my name and I will pop right up.