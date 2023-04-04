2Pac’s Sister Blasts Lawyer For Comparing Trump To Her Brother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Alina Habba says her client is comparable to two GOATs of Hip Hop.

A Manhattan, New York grand jury indicted Donald Trump on March 30. The twice-impeached former United States President reportedly faces charges for his alleged role in a hush money payments scandal involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

One of Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, compared her client to two of the greatest rappers of all time. The attorney invoked the names of the late Tupac Shakur and the late Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace during an interview.

“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls,” said Alina Habba. She added, “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. And I just think [the indictment] is gonna boost him. We’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question. It’s a fact.”

TMZ asked 2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set'” Shakur, about Alina Habba’s comments comparing Donald Trump to Tupac Shakur. The of president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation apparently called Habba’s analogy “blasphemous.” She also laid out her thoughts on the All Eyez on Me album creator’s legacy.

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility,” Set Shakur told the entertainment news outlet. She apparently believes Trump’s lawyer wants to attract 2Pac’s fans to embrace the former reality television star and hopes they do not fall for the scheme.

Numerous rappers have shown support for Donald Trump during his two presidential campaigns and his one-term presidency. Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, Lil Pump, and Waka Flocka Flame have backed the MAGA leader at some point.

In contrast, Hip Hop artists like Cardi B, Offset, Common, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, and Jeezy endorsed Democrat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé supported Hilary Clinton, over Trump, in her losing campaign for the White House in 2016.