50 Cent Cites Mary J. Blige’s STARZ Pay As He Doubles Down On Taraji P. Henson Offer

Taraji P. Henson called out the pay disparity in Hollywood, which inspired 50 Cent to offer to work with her.

50 Cent reaffirmed his interest in working with Taraji P. Henson after the actress voiced her frustrations with being underpaid. 50 Cent boasted about Mary J. Blige’s pay for his STARZ show Power Book II: Ghost as he touted his ability to help Henson in an Instagram post.

“Someone called me today thinking I was bullsh!ting about working with @tarajiphenson till I told them what I made STARZ pay @therealmaryjblige to be on GHOST,” he wrote. “I ain’t out here fvcking around.”

50 Cent recruited Blige to play Monet Tejada in Power Book II: Ghost, which premiered in 2020. According to Variety, Blige made $400,000 per episode.

Henson publicly discussed her lack of fair compensation in Hollywood during the press tour for The Color Purple. She broke down in tears during a conversation with Gayle King on SiriusXM.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson told King. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over. You get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to. The math ain’t mathing. And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. It’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid.”

In a separate interview, Henson revealed she fired her entire team after they failed to capitalize on her successful run on FOX’s Empire. 50 Cent reacted to her comments by offering to work with her.

“They dropped the ball f### em @tarajiphenson,” 50 Cent wrote on social media in December 2023. “I’m ready to work let’s get it!”

50 Cent produces BMF and the Power franchise, opening the door for Henson to possibly join the cast of a hit TV show. He also has several projects in development and secured a production facility for G-Unit Studios.