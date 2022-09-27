50 Cent Mocks His Baby Mama Daphne Joy Over Diddy Relationship Rumors  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Daphne Joy revealed she has become “so tired of defending my character,” after 50 Cent trolled her over rumors she’s dating Diddy.

It appears nobody is safe from the internet trolling of 50 Cent, not least the mother of his child, Daphne Joy.

Rumors swirled earlier that Fif’s baby mama was dating Diddy after they attended the same event. Online sleuths noticed Diddy and Daphne Joy shared similar photos from the iHeartRadio Awards and speculated they were together.

50 Cent must have caught wind of the gossip because he took to Instagram with a jab at Daphne. He posted a picture of himself alongside his 10-year-old son Sire while sending a shot at his mother in the caption.

“Oh s###, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy,” penned Fiddy. “LOL😆😆😆 Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy. SMH”

Instagram 50 Cent

While she usually avoids addressing the rumors, Daphne Joy felt she had to respond to the gossip with a statement.

“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed,” she began. “I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is. I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between.”

Daphne added she’s “healed privately,” and now just wants “to be happy and be left alone.”

She concluded, “When I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel I’m attacked for on it. I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre judged and constantly being Villainized.”

Daphne Joy Responds To 50 Cent

Read her statement in full below.