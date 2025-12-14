50 Cent Recruits Eminem For Street Fighter Movie Soundtrack

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent announced plans to bring Eminem aboard for new music tied to his upcoming Street Fighter movie role. The G-Unit boss took to Instagram on December 13 to share the news with fans after landing the role of Balrog in the highly anticipated video game adaptation.

“I’m gonna get \@eminem on deck to make some music for this movie, Street Fighter. New Music on the way!” he wrote.

While 50 Cent and Eminem haven’t released an official collaboration since their G-Unit days, fan-made remixes and unofficial tracks have circulated online throughout 2024 and 2025.

Their last major studio collaboration dates back to “Remember the Name,” featuring Ed Sheeran on the English singer’s album No.6 Collaborations Project.

The announcement comes after the Street Fighter cast debuted footage at the 2025 Game Awards on December 11 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Fif appears as Balrog, the hard-hitting boxer character from the iconic fighting game franchise.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film is set in 1993 and follows estranged fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) as they’re recruited by Chun-Li (Callina Liang) for the World Warrior Tournament.

The official synopsis warns of “a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past.”

The Street Fighter cast also includes Jason Momoa as Blanka, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, WWE’s Roman Reigns as Akuma, Cody Rhodes as Guile, and Orville Peck as Vega. Eric André, Vidyut Jammwal, Andrew Schulz, and Olivier Richters round out the ensemble.

The film follows fighters competing in a brutal tournament as they uncover a conspiracy that threatens their lives. Set in the early 1990s, the movie aims to capture the essence of the beloved Capcom video game series that has entertained fans for decades.

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16, 2026.