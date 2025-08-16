50 Cent Says Goodbye To Starz After Terrible Ratings Report

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent had a message for Starz after the network posted dismal subscriber numbers and a $42.5 million loss—he said “good bye” to the network.

The Hip-Hop mogul and executive producer took to social media to make his exit clear, writing, “It’s not that hard to say good bye. bye,” under a post about the network’s declining performance.

In addition to Fif constantly dragging the network that airs his shows, the second quarter of 2025 brought more bad news for Starz. U.S. streaming subscribers dropped from 13.04 million to 12.2 million, while total domestic customers fell by 410,000 to 17.6 million.

The company blamed the losses on its recent separation from Lionsgate and said it would no longer release international streaming figures.

Despite the downturn, Starz still leans heavily on programming tied to 50 Cent.

The network airs several of his shows, including the Power universe and BMF.

Power Book IV: Force is heading into its third and final season. In fact, Joseph Sikora, the star of the series, said season three would be worth the wait.

But behind the scenes, tensions between 50 Cent and Starz have been simmering for years. He has repeatedly criticized the network for delays, inconsistent scheduling and stalled renewals.

In 2022, 50 Cent announced he would take his content elsewhere, encouraging viewers to boycott Starz until his shows returned.

Though he remains executive producer on multiple titles under G-Unit Film & Television, he chose not to renew his deal with the network in 2022.

With subscriber losses mounting and 50 Cent walking away, the network’s future remains uncertain.