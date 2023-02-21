EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Settles Penis Enhancement Lawsuit With The Shade Room

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to court docs obtained by AllHipHop, the rapper-turned-television exec has agreed to settle with The Shade Room after suing the media outlet for defamation.

The docs read, “Pursuant to Local Rule 16.4, Plaintiff Curtis J. Jackson, III p/k/a 50 Cent (Jackson), by and through his undersigned counsel, hereby gives notice that he has reached an agreement to settle with Defendant The Shade Room, LLC d/b/a The Shade Room (TSR) in the above-captioned action.”

50 Cent and The Shade Room are in the process of “executing their respective obligations pursuant to the agreement.” A Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice will be filed soon. The notice doesn’t apply to 50 Cent’s original targets, Perfection Plastic Surgery and owner Angela Konan.

50 Cent and his legal team filed a motion requesting mediation with the clinic last month. Per the paperwork, the motion was granted and all parties are expected to convene on February 28.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper originally sued Kogan in September 2022. Kogan and her team then set their sights on The Shade Room. Consequently, 50 Cent decided to sue the gossip site.

50 Cent maintains Kogan stole a photo of him to promote her business under the false pretense he’d used the company’s services. He accused The Shade Room of propelling the story forward by re-posting it and opening him up to “ridicule.”

50 Cent and his legal team claimed: “By publishing the article and falsely stating or implying that Jackson had received plastic surgery procedures from Kogan or MedSpa, or the penile enhancement or other procedures described in the article, TSR committed a clear act of defamation.

“The article was particularly egregious because TSR believed it was publishing Jackson’s private medical information, which is not newsworthy or a subject of public interest. Kogan and MedSpa now claim that The Shade Room unilaterally took and used the photo of Jackson for the article without Kogan or MedSpa’s permission. Plaintiff separately seeks compensatory damages as well as injunctive relief, a retraction and an apology from TSR.”

If the mediation between 50 Cent and Kogan fail to result in a resolution, the case will go to trial in July.