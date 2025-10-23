50 Cent Reveals He Wants To Record Music With Taylor Swift

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent expressed genuine appreciation after Taylor Swift name-dropped him on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Hip-Hop mogul discussed the unexpected reference during an exclusive interview with Extra TV.

Swift mentioned the rapper in her track “Ruin the Friendship” with the lyrics: “And it was not an invitation / But as the 50 Cent song played (Song played) / Should’ve kissed you anyway (Anyway).”

“It really is cool ’cause when she makes the reference, if you listen to the song, it’s to what was going on in culture at that time,” 50 Cent explained. “The music, you couldn’t miss it at that point and that’s why it was cool to me… What she was making reference to is the period that no one was more prominent in music at that point.”

The reference appears to connect to 50 Cent’s massive commercial success during the 2000s. His tracks dominated radio airwaves and club scenes nationwide during Swift’s formative years.

The discussion also touched on potential musical collaboration between the two artists. 50 Cent expressed openness to working with Swift under the right circumstances.

“We got to ask her because she’s in the driver [seat]. You know how big Taylor Swift is right now? She has to have a record that sounds like it might sound good with 50,” he explained.

Currently, 50 Cent maintains an extensive media empire spanning multiple entertainment platforms.

He revealed having “40 projects across 12 different networks” with “ten of them going into production now.” Two film projects are also scheduled for completion this year.