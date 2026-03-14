50 Cent Teases “The Algorithm” While Addressing Recent Disses

50 Cent breaks his silence with an aggressive untitled track and announces The Algorithm, his upcoming project.

50 Cent just reminded everyone why he’s still got bars when it matters.

After months of staying relatively quiet on the music front, he’s back in the booth with a vengeance, and he’s not holding back about whom he’s coming for.

The untitled track he dropped is pure aggression.

“I’d f### these up if they jump me in real life, a bunch of punks,” he said on Instagram.

It’s the kind of energy that makes you remember why 50 was once the most feared voice in Hip-Hop. He’s been taking shots from multiple angles lately.

T.I., King Harris, Domani, Fabolous, Jim Jones, Dave East, Maino, Papoose, and others have all stepped up with their own disses, but 50’s response shows he’s not done yet.

Here’s where it gets interesting, though. The bars he’s using aren’t brand new; they’re recycled from an older collaboration with Hayes called “Business Mind,” but the way he’s deployed them now feels completely different.

It’s a calculated move, like he’s reminding people of his catalog while simultaneously addressing current beefs.

That’s vintage 50 right there.

The real announcement is “The Algorithm,” his upcoming project. The title itself suggests something calculated, something methodical.

50’s always been strategic about his moves, and this project seems designed to address every critic who he says benefits by dissing him because he “is the algorithm.”