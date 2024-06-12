50 Cent Announces “TikTok Star Murders” True Crime Documentary 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Internet personality Ali Abulaban killed his estranged wife and her alleged lover.

50 Cent is part of the team producing a new documentary covering the tragic story of TikTok creator Ali Abulaban (aka JinnKid) and Ana Marie Abulaban. TikTok Star Murders will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Ali Abulaban killed his wife, 28-year-old Ana Marie Abulaban, and her alleged lover, 29-year-old Rayburn Barron, in October 2021. In May 2024, a San Diego County jury found Abulaban guilty of two counts of first-degree murder.

TikTok Star Murders reportedly contains never-before-aired cellphone footage and audio. Additionally, the documentary features first-time interviews with close friends and family of the Abulaban couple.

George Plamondon serves as the TikTok Star Murders executive producer/showrunner. Other executive producers include Zak Weisfeld, Libby Richman, Elizabeth Fisher and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Fox 5 San Diego reporter Kelsey Christensen also provides commentary for TikTok Star Murders. In 2021, Christensen interviewed Ali Abulaban from jail about what led up to the deadly incident.

The 50 Cent-produced TikTok Star Murders includes insights from a clinical/forensic psychologist as well. The one-hour, 90-minute documentary premieres on the Peacock streaming service on Tuesday, June 25.

Previously, 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television production company secured a Netflix deal for a forthcoming documentary about the sexual misconduct and physical abuse allegations against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

G-Unit Film and Television also partnered with Love & Hip-Hop executive producer Mona Scott-Young for WE tv’s Hip Hop Homicides docuseries. Former TMZ Live producer Van Lathan will host that program which debuts in November 2024.