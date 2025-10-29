50 Cent’s “BMF” Canceled After Four Seasons, Fif Clowns Lil Meech

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent’s “BMF” officially ends after four seasons on Starz, closing out the dramatized saga of the Black Mafia Family brothers Big Meech and Terry Flenory.

50 Cent Did Not Hesitate To Mock Show Star Lil Meech

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s hit crime drama BMF has reached the end of the road at Starz. The network officially pulled the plug on the series after four seasons, ending one of its most talked-about franchises.

The news comes just over two months after the fourth season wrapped in August. That ending left viewers with an emotional finale, but it is now the show’s swan song.

The show was produced through 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television with Lionsgate TV. The dramatized the real-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory, who rose from the streets to build the infamous Black Mafia Family during the 1980s and ‘90s.

50 Cent, who executive produced BMF through his G-Unit Film & Television banner, didn’t issue a formal statement about the show’s cancellation — but he still managed to make headlines. Instead of addressing Starz’s decision directly, the mogul took a playful jab at the show’s lead actor, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.

On social media, 50 posted an AI-generated image of Lil Meech holding a sign that read “Out of work,” adding even more sting with a caption that said, “What next season little 🥷🏾.”

The post reignited talk of tension between 50 and Lil Meech, which reportedly began after the actor’s father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, was released from prison. The friction reportedly stems from Big Meech being seen alongside 50’s longtime rival, Rick Ross — a move that apparently didn’t sit well with the Queens native.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., portraying his father, and Da’Vinchi starred as the ambitious siblings navigating loyalty, power, and the price of success. The ensemble also included Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris and La La Anthony.

While the series held a loyal fanbase, the end may have been foreshadowed. Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch hinted at trouble back in August, pointing to “underperformance” during the network’s quarterly earnings call. Hirsch noted that the latest season fell short of expectations and contributed to “modest sequential declines in OTT subscribers and revenue.” Starz typically keeps its streaming metrics under wraps, but the admission suggested that BMF’s numbers weren’t keeping pace with its earlier seasons.

Created by Randy Huggins, the series was executive produced by Huggins, 50 Cent, Anthony Wilson, Anne Clements and season four showrunner Heather Zuhlke. It stood as one of the cornerstone shows in 50 Cent’s expanding TV empire, which includes the Power universe and several other projects across film and streaming platforms.

With BMF’s exit, Starz’s slate continues to evolve. The network is preparing final seasons for Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force, along with Outlander’s concluding chapter and its prequel Blood of My Blood.Upcoming additions include P-Valley’s return, co-productions Sweetpea and The Couple Next Door, and the new projects Spartacus: House of Ashur, Fightland and Power: Origins.

For 50 Cent, whose television track record has redefined modern crime storytelling, BMF’s finale closes one chapter but likely sets the stage for another — because in his world, the hustle rarely stops.