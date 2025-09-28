6ix9ine Back On House Arrest As He Awaits Sentencing In Assault Case

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The controversial rapper was placed on house arrest after violating probation in an assault case while reigniting tensions with 21 Savage and Offset over past controversies.

6ix9ine landed back in legal hot water and social media chaos after a federal judge in Manhattan ordered him to house arrest for violating probation tied to an assault case in Florida.

According to court filings. 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to home confinement on Friday (September 26), after admitting guilt in an attack on a man who allegedly called him a “snitch” inside a Florida shopping mall. The court also ordered Hernandez to wear an electronic ankle monitor until his sentencing on November 4.

The ruling stems from a string of probation violations, including past charges involving firearms and narcotics. His legal history remains tangled with the infamous Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods racketeering case, where he testified against several members in exchange for a reduced sentence. That cooperation has followed him ever since, making him a lightning rod in Hip-Hop circles.

On Tekashi #6ix9ine, just docketed: Judge Engelmayer’s order of restriction to residence, and GPS monitor. Sentencing now set for November 4 – Inner City Press will aim to live tweet it https://t.co/7ciO0EhAv2 pic.twitter.com/3qDjjWoIbC — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 26, 2025

The terms of his house arrest allow limited movement for religious services, legal appointments, substance abuse programs, and medical or mental health treatment.

While his legal troubles mount, 6ix9ine has reignited beefs across the rap landscape. In a recent phone call with Akademiks, he took aim at 21 Savage, mocking the rapper’s immigration status. “I’ll really spit on that na,” 6ix9ine said. “I’m a U.S. citizen, that’s what separates us… That na 21 Savage ain’t from here, n***a.” Despite the jab, 21 Savage is a lawful U.S. resident and was born in the United Kingdom.

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine stirred more controversy in an interview on One Night With Steiny, where he accused Offset of betraying his former Migos bandmates. “All these rappers is rats,” he said. “I’m not saying these [are] facts, but this is the rumor. Quavo’s girl was Saweetie, right? They said Offset slept with Saweetie, that’s why the Migos fell out. The game is full of rats. If you sleep with your homie girl, that’s rat material. When you join the streets, you sign up for loyalty, right? All these street dudes got ‘Loyalty’ tatted. Why did Migos split? Why was Takeoff and Quavo riding around dolo for so long? What did Offset do so harmful to not be part of Migos? They still not together til now, and they already lost Takeoff.”

The 27-year-old rapper has faced a string of legal issues since his 2019 release from prison. In addition to the current assault case, he’s been involved in multiple lawsuits and incidents, including a brutal gym beatdown in Florida earlier this year, which led to further scrutiny of his probation status. As reported by NBC News, the attack left him hospitalized and raised questions about his security and ongoing conflicts.