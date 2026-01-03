70-Year-Old Grandmother Battles 33-Year-Old Rapper In Viral Showdown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Joy France shocked battle rap fans by facing a younger U.S. rapper at 70, proving age was no barrier to bars, respect and hip-hop culture.

Battle rap just got a whole lot more interesting. A 70-year-old British grandmother named Joy France stepped into the ring with 33-year-old American rapper Anderson Burrus, and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

The battle was uploaded to YouTube just days ago and already has over 116,000 views. People are calling it everything from “elder abuse” to “the most wholesome battle ever.” But here’s the thing: Joy France isn’t your typical grandma.

France started battle rapping at 60 years old. She was a retired schoolteacher who promised herself she would try 60 new things before her 61st birthday. Battle rap was on that list, and she never looked back.

“I think I’m the oldest battle rapper in the world,” France said in a 2023 interview. She’s battled across England and Ireland, trading insults with rappers half her age. Sometimes security guards at venues tell her she’s in the wrong place. “Yes, it’s going to be me doing the swearing,” she tells them.

Anderson Burrus has been making waves in battle rap for years. He’s faced off against big names like Danny Myers and Charron. But battling a 70-year-old grandmother is new territory.

“I finally got the chance to battle the legendary Joy France,” Burrus said about the matchup. “Hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The battle itself is pure entertainment. Burrus comes with his usual sharp wordplay and aggressive delivery. France fires back with clever bars about his age and appearance, calling him a “Nickelodeon presenter” and joking about his hobbies.

What makes this battle special isn’t just the age gap. It’s the mutual respect. Burrus doesn’t hold back because she’s older, and France doesn’t want him to. She came to compete, not to be coddled.

“Both of my grandmas are dead because I rap battled them,” Burrus jokes in one of his rounds, getting huge laughs from the crowd.

France handles the roasts like a pro. She’s been doing this for years now, building a following in the UK battle scene. Her journey from shy teacher to confident performer is remarkable.

The comments on the YouTube video show how much people love this matchup. “This is making me cry,” one viewer wrote. “You’re never too old to chase your dreams,” said another.

Joy France proves that battle rap isn’t just for young people. At 70, she’s still writing her own bars, still competing, and still having fun. She plans to keep battling in 2026.

This battle shows what makes hip-hop culture so special. It brings together people from different backgrounds, ages, and countries. A retired British teacher and a young American rapper found common ground through wordplay and competition.

The video ends with both battlers showing respect for each other. Burrus acknowledges France as a real battle rapper, not just a novelty act. That recognition means everything in this culture.

Battle rap has seen plenty of unusual matchups over the years. But a 33-year-old versus a 70-year-old grandmother? That’s something new. And based on the response, people want to see more of Joy France.

At 70 years old, Joy France is proof that it’s never too late to find your voice. She went from walking to school with her hands over her eyes to performing in front of crowds. That’s the real victory here.