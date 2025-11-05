A$AP Rocky Accused Of Ruining Neighbor’s $6.5M Condo Due To Burst Pipes

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky is facing a $1.1 million lawsuit after a contractor working on his $11 million New York City condo allegedly caused a “catastrophic” flood that left his downstairs neighbor’s apartment “completely uninhabitable.”

The lawsuit blames the December 23, 2024, incident on “negligence of the putative owner of Unit 5N, Rakim Athelaston Mayers (a/k/a A$AP Rocky),” and local contractor ADE Pro Painting, according to court documents obtained by The Independent.

The Hip-Hop star’s sumptuous, full-floor home features a private elevator, and the 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath loft boasts oak floors and custom ceiling beams.

Unit 4NF, which sold in 2021 for $6.5 million, “suffered damage and destruction” to its “fixtures, furnishings and improvements,” as well as to “furniture, clothing, and personal items,” of at least $700,000, the suit contends.

The apartment’s residents have spent some $200,000 on alternate living arrangements since the incident.

The unit’s ceilings, walls, floors and electrical circuitry had to be “torn apart and replaced,” and the space “remains uninhabitable,” according to the suit.

“I want to say that I signed an NDA with the rapper, so that prevents me from providing certain details,” the owner of ADE Pro Painting told The Independent in an email. “I want to say that we are also affected from this situation, and we did not get pay [sic] for certain services provided.”

The flood can be traced back to the evening of December 23, 2024, when “several hot water pipes in and around Unit 5N… burst,] causing a deluge of water to cascade from Unit 5N into and around Unit 4NF below, the complaint states.

A third-party contractor discovered that crucial radiator supply valves had been left closed and that no return valves had been installed, the complaint continues.

Kang and Chez Ni LLC are now seeking a minimum of $900,000, an additional $200,000 from the condo board, and $42,000 for remediation.

The rapper was previously sued by a former landlord in 2016 for allegedly turning a Lower Manhattan apartment’s “custom made walk-in wardrobe” into a recording booth and leaving the unit “in a generally filthy state with dirt, huge piles of debris, and garbage throughout” the residence.

Earlier this year, a Los Angeles jury acquitted Rocky on felony assault charges after allegedly shooting at A$AP Relli during a 2021 dispute.