Ad-Rock Says He’s Sitting On Unreleased Beastie Boys Music: “I’m Going To Put It Out”

Ad-Rock, MCA and Mike D—collectively known as Beastie Boys—have remained largely inactive since MCA’s 2012 death. Aside from releasing the Beastie Boys Book in 2018 and its accompanying AppleTV+ special Beastie Boys Story in 2020, Ad-Rock and Mike D fly under the radar. But, during a particularly rare podcast appearance, Ad-Rock told Kreative Kontrol there’s still hope for new Beastie Boys music.

When asked about the status of the nearly mythical Part One to 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, he said, “We actually have a whole full album. I’m not even kidding.” When pressed for further details, he admitted, “That I can’t disclose, but I can tell you, with all honesty, there is a whole other album.”

Ad-Rock—who also said he’s been working on solo music “every day”—was slightly apprehensive about releasing the music into the world but was adamant it would surface eventually.

“We have a bunch of rap songs also that never came out, but the bulk of it is stoner jams,” he added. “I don’t know if the world … really needs that right now—but maybe they want it? I don’t know. They’re going to get it, at some point, because I’m going to put it out.”

Beastie Boys started off as a punk rock outfit but evolved into a Hip-Hop trio in the mid ’80s. After inking a deal with Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons’ Def Jam Recordings, the Beasties released their 1986 debut, Licensed To Ill. The album was certified platinum by the RIAA in February 1987 and diamond in March 2015. Following MCA”s death, sales of Beastie Boys albums exploded. Licensed to Ill reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Catalog Albums chart and re-entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 18.

Beasties left Def Jam after just one album and signed with Capitol Records for 1989’s Paul’s Boutique. While considered a “commercial failure,” the album ultimately reached cult status. The Beasties released six more albums, including 1992’s Check Your Head and 1993’s Ill Communication. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, although MCA was too sick to attend. He died soon after.

Find the podcast episode with Ad-Rock here and watch a clip below.