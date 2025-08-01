Adam Sandler Explains How Eminem Ended Up In “Happy Gilmore 2”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adam Sandler convinced Eminem to cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 after debating whether to call him and ask for the favor.

Adam Sandler pulled off a power move for Happy Gilmore 2 by convincing Eminem to show up in the film for a hilarious cameo—and he almost didn’t make the call.

While chatting on The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler spilled the beans on how he got Slim Shady to play Donald’s kid in the movie. If you remember, Donald was that cranky dude from the OG Happy Gilmore who kept trash-talking Happy mid-swing.

That role was originally played by the late Joe Flaherty. Sandler admitted he wasn’t sure if bugging Em was a good idea.

“I love Eminem. I’m friends with Eminem, but I don’t want to bother the man,” Sandler said. “Everybody kept saying, ‘Eminem would be so funny in this part.’ I was like, ‘I don’t want to ruin this guy’s time.”

But eventually, he gave in and hit up Marshall anyway.

“Let me bug Marshall and give him a call and say, ‘Dude, I know it’s a pain in the a—, but it’s pretty funny. You mind shooting out to us for a day?’”

Turns out Em was all in—and loved the idea. Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.