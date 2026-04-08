Alabama Barker Threatens To Expose Tory Lanez & Gives Imprisoned Rapper A Deadline

Alabama Barker just gave Tory Lanez a 24-hour ultimatum on Instagram, claiming there’s no NDA keeping her quiet about something between them.

Alabama Barker just threw down an ultimatum that’s got the internet spinning.

The 19-year-old daughter of Blink-182’s Travis Barker posted a cryptic message on Instagram tagging Tory Lanez with a simple but loaded statement: “You have 24 hours #NONDA.”

That hashtag is the key here. No NDA.

She’s saying there’s nothing legally stopping her from speaking her truth, and she’s giving him a deadline to deal with it.

The timing is weird because Tory Lanez is currently locked up serving a 10-year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020.

He’s been in prison dealing with his own problems, and now he’s got Alabama coming at him with something serious enough to warrant a public threat.

She tagged him specifically, which means she wanted him to see it.

Alabama Barker has been building her own career as a rapper and social media personality, and she’s not afraid to speak up about things that matter to her.

The fact that she’s publicly calling out Tory Lanez with a 24-hour deadline suggests this isn’t just gossip or drama for clout.

She’s making a statement, and the internet is already trying to figure out what connection they have and what she’s threatening to expose.

What makes this even more intense is that Tory Lanez already survived a brutal prison attack just last year.

In May 2025, he was stabbed 14 times by a fellow inmate, and both his lungs collapsed from the injuries.

He spent time hospitalized and had to be placed on a breathing machine.

The man’s been through hell behind bars, and now he’s facing whatever Alabama’s got brewing.