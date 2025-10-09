Angel Reese Makes History As First Pro Athlete To Walk Victoria’s Secret Runway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Angel Reese will become the first pro athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway, bringing her WNBA stardom to the world of high fashion.

Angel Reese just scored a significant fashion milestone and a place in history by becoming the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway.

The Chicago Sky forward revealed the news in a celebratory Instagram post, writing: “Stepping into a dream: From Angel to a Victoria Secret ANGEL. I’m finally getting my wings. I’ll be walking the Victoria’s Secret 2025 runway show for the first time, and it feels like destiny.”

The 23-year-old WNBA standout will make her runway debut on October 15, joining a high-profile lineup that includes musical performances from Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, KAROL G and TWICE.

Reese will wear the brand’s signature feathered wings, a symbol typically reserved for its most recognized models.

Victoria’s Secret welcomed her with a post of their own: “Angel Reese, welcome to the runway. The first professional athlete angel…major is an understatement.”

The move marks a cultural crossover moment for women’s sports, as Reese’s rising profile extends far beyond the court. Her rookie season with the Sky was filled with accolades.

She became the fastest player in WNBA history to notch 500 points and 500 rebounds. She averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game over 34 games and was named to the WNBA All-Rookie Team.

She also became the first rookie in Sky franchise history to score in double figures in each of her first five games and was named the team’s 2024 Player of the Year.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which initially launched in 2001, returned in 2023 after a four-year break.

The show had faced criticism and declining viewership, leading to its temporary cancellation. Its latest iteration promises a refreshed format and a broader definition of beauty and influence.

Reese’s inclusion reflects that shift, as she represents both athletic excellence and cultural relevance. Her social media presence and endorsement power have made her one of the most marketable athletes in women’s sports.