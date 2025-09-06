Angie Stone Tragic Final Moments Revealed In Lawsuit Against Trucking Company

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Angie Stone’s children filed a lawsuit after the singer was killed in a highway crash involving a tractor-trailer that allegedly failed to brake.

Angie Stone died in a violent highway crash after a tractor-trailer slammed into an overturned van she was trying to escape, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by her children.

The 63-year-old R&B icon was returning to Atlanta from a performance in Mobile, Alabama, on March 1, 2025, when the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van she was riding in flipped on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County.

The van had nine people onboard and came to a stop in the left northbound lane with its lights still on.

Good Samaritans helped five passengers out of the vehicle, but Angie Stone and another passenger, Sheila Hopkins, were still trying to exit when a tractor-trailer barreled into the van at nearly 70 miles per hour.

Hopkins survived with serious injuries. Stone was thrown from the van and pinned underneath it. She died at the scene.

The truck, owned by CRST, was being driven by Jared Wilkinson, who was allegedly wearing headphones and listening to music at the time of the incident. The lawsuit claims the truck’s collision mitigation system failed to activate, preventing the brakes from engaging before impact.

Stone’s children are suing Wilkinson, CRST and the manufacturer of the safety system for negligence and product failure. The complaint also names the driver and owner of the van, as well as several Georgia-based companies involved in operating the vehicle.

Stone was the only person killed in the crash. The others suffered minor or no injuries.

Known for her soulful voice and chart-topping hits like “No More Rain (In This Cloud)” and “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” Stone earned Grammy nominations and left a lasting mark on the Hip-Hop and R&B scenes.