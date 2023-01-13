Arsonal Drops New Video For ‘Dumb Sh*t’ With Icewear Vezzo

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Video shows Shotgun Suge and others in the back chilling!

If you think battle rappers are only good in competition, you must not be watching what those boys over in New Jersey do.

From Tsu Surf to Shotgun Suge (the AllHipHop.com #1 Male Battler of the Year) to Nu Jerzey Twork to Real Sikh, the battle emcees from the Garden State have been putting it down on stages and on beats for years— making significant waves. #FreeTheWave

One of the most prolific and successful of the collective is Mr. Disrespect himself, Arsonal Da Rebel. Ars has worked with everyone from Fetty Wap to Wyclef Jean and is about to go on tour with Montana 300.

Now, the artist, who can boast that he is the most viewed English-Speaking and one of the most popular battle rappers in the world, claiming almost 20 years in the profession, is gearing up to drop new music. The first offering is “Dumb Sh#t” featuring Icewear Vezzo. On Thursday, Jan. 12, the artist dropped a visual for the song.

Fans will note that rapper Shotgun Suge, who also has new music on the way, is in the back chilling.

“U never disappoint!!! Beats always on point!!!” one person said in the comments.

Another person added, “Damn this s### dope af!!. I never knew Arsonal made music.”

Vice Versa hopped in the comments and said, “Arsonal is the beast straight street heat.”

“This caught me off guard, this s### smoking,” a fan said in amazement.

Arsonal originally presented the project at his birthday party in December 2022.