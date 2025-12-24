A$AP Rocky Vinyl Collectors Drive Massive Resale Market For “Don’t Be Dumb”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s signed “Don’t Be Dumb” vinyl sold out instantly, creating a significant resale market.

A$AP Rocky watched his limited-edition vinyl collection disappear within hours as collectors and scalpers created a feeding frenzy around his upcoming Don’t Be Dumb album merchandise.

The Harlem rapper dropped four exclusive vinyl variants on his AWGE website on December 22, priced at $50 each. Two featured “Mr. Mayers” artwork with one signed edition, while the remaining pair showcased Tim Burton’s “GR1M” and “Dummy” designs, both personally autographed by Rocky.

The entire collection sold out before most fans could grab copies. Resellers immediately flooded eBay with the coveted items at extremely high markup.

Basic unsigned copies now command $100, while signed editions reach $850, a staggering markup that highlights the intense anticipation surrounding Rocky’s first album since 2018’s Testing.

The vinyl chaos comes as A$AP Rocky prepares for his most significant promotional push in years.

A$AP Rocky will make his Saturday Night Live debut as musical guest on January 17, just one day after Don’t Be Dumb hits streaming platforms on January 16. The SNL appearance gives Rocky a massive national stage to showcase new material from the 17-track project.

Don’t Be Dumb represents Rocky’s most ambitious artistic collaboration yet, featuring cover art designed by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton, whom he spent months courting. The project faced multiple delays throughout 2024 due to sample clearance complications and unauthorized leaks, forcing him to push back an originally planned August 2024 release date.

The extended timeline only intensified fan demand, creating the perfect storm for yesterday’s vinyl sellout.

Rihanna publicly supported her partner’s album announcement, posting “Let’s Goooo Baby” on social media after Rocky revealed Burton’s cover artwork. The couple’s relationship continues generating headlines as they prepare to welcome their third child together.

The vinyl pre-orders ship in January alongside the album’s digital release, marking the end of a seven-year wait for new A$AP Rocky material.