Asian Doll Gives Birth To Baby Girl Mi’Lani

Asian Doll introduced her newborn daughter, Mi’Lani, to the world, sharing the life-changing moment with her followers and confirming the baby’s arrival on Monday (September 22).

The 28-year-old rapper made the announcement through her social media accounts.

The post marked the official start of a new chapter for the Hip-Hop artist, who first revealed her pregnancy back in February 2025.

Although she has been transparent about her excitement during the pregnancy, Asian Doll has kept the identity of Mi’Lani’s father private.

Raised in the Park Row neighborhood of South Dallas, Asian Doll’s path to stardom was anything but easy. Her upbringing was marked by financial hardship and the frequent incarceration of her father.

She turned to music in 2015, dropping her debut project “Da Rise of Barbie Doll Gang Empire,” which helped her gain traction online.

Her career took a major step forward in 2018 when she became the first female artist signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo Records.

After parting ways with the label in January 2020, she pursued independence and released several projects, including Let’s Do a Drill in 2022 and Da Hardest Doll in 2024.

Asian Doll’s personal life has also been in the spotlight, particularly her relationship with late Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot and killed in November 2020.

She has spoken publicly about the emotional toll his death took on her, revealing she has five tattoos in his honor.

Despite those struggles, she has continued to build her brand and grow her music catalog, and she also runs her own label, Doll Gang Records.

The birth of Mi’Lani marks a personal milestone in Asian Doll’s journey, one she has long expressed a desire to achieve.